RTO Hyderabad: Chief Commissioner, TBAH for strengthening transparency

HYDERABAD: Chief Commissioner of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Hyderabad, Qazi Hifz-ur-Rehman, held a consultative meeting with the Tax Bar Association Hyderabad (TBAH) to strengthen ethical standards and transparency within the department.

Senior RTO officers including Shamim Murtaza, Naib Ali Pathan and Altaf Hussain Memon, along with TBAH President Ali Sajjad Jafri and office bearers attended the session.

The Chief Commissioner invited suggestions to ensure professionalism and integrity among IRS officers, reiterating zero tolerance for harassment or undue demands. TBAH representatives confirmed no complaints had been reported so far but pledged to communicate any future concerns.

An awareness campaign has been announced, with panaflexes, standees, and pamphlets displaying reporting channels, including the Chief Commissioner’s contact details.

The RTO reaffirmed its commitment to ethical governance, public trust, and a transparent tax administration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025