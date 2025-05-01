PSL 10: Karachi Kings crush Multan Sultans with all-round dominance

Karachi Kings delivered a commanding performance to outclass Multan Sultans by 87 runs in a one-sided contest at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday.

Batting first, Karachi posted a formidable 204 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs, before bundling out Multan for just 117 in 16.1 overs.

The Kings’ innings was spearheaded by an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls from James Vince, who held the innings together after early fireworks from Tim Seifert (22 off 11) and David Warner (30 off 13).

The pair launched the attack early, racing to 57 inside four overs. Irfan Khan added 40 off 33, while Khushdil Shah’s blistering 33*off just 13 balls ensured a big finish with the bat.

Multan’s bowlers struggled for control, with Ubaid Shah (2/49) and Curtis Campher (1/27) among the few wicket-takers. Michael Bracewell went for 24 in a single over, highlighting the pressure Karachi put on.

In reply, Multan’s chase never took off. They were rocked early, losing captain Mohammad Rizwan for a duck. The top order crumbled under pressure, slipping to 3 down for just 34 runs inside the powerplay. Only Yasir Khan (26) and Kamran Ghulam (29) showed brief resistance.

Karachi’s bowlers shared the spoils. Veteran spinner Mohammad Nabi spun a web with 3 for 14 in 4 overs, while Khushdil Shah (2/26) and Mir Hamza (2/15) ensured no respite for the Sultans.

PSL 10: Rauf, Raza guide Lahore Qalandars to 88-run win over Islamabad United

Multan were eventually bowled out for 117, falling short by a massive 87 runs. With this defeat, their seventh in eight games in the season so far, Multan have been knocked out of the tournament.

Next fixture

In the second match of the day, hosts Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators at 8:00 PM.

Past PSL winners