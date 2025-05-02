AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
Petroleum sales jump 32% YoY in Pakistan as demand surges

BR Web Desk Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 08:14pm

Pakistan’s Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) recorded sales of 1.46 million tons in April 2025, up by 32% against the sales recorded in the same month the previous year, according to a Arif Habib Limited (AHL) report on Friday.

On a monthly basis, the OMC sales in April were up by 20%, against 1.22 million tons recorded in March 2025.

The increase in the sales come in line with a rise in demand as economic activities pick up in the country.

As per the AHL report, total sales for the first ten months of the ongoing fiscal year (10MFY25) to 13.22 million tons, reflecting a 6% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to 12.44 million tons in 10MFY24.

Product wise, Motor Spirit (MS) sales saw 24% YoY and 14% MoM rise to 660k tons in April 2025. Similarly, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) sales rose by 33% YoY and 28% MoM to 620k tons in the said month. FO sales for April 2025 rose 182% YoY and 55% MoM to 80k tons.

Company wise data showed that among listed entities, Attock Petroleum (APL) sales stood at 130K tons in April 2025, up 28% YoY and 20% MoM, primarily due to a rise in FO and HSD sales.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) saw an increase of 12% YoY while 22% MoM to 620K tons in April 2025.

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (WAFI) saw an increase of 23% YoY while up 14% MoM to 100K tons.

HASCOL sales clocked in at 50k tons, up 76% YoY and down by 4% MoM.

