Army top brass vows to respond ‘decisively’ to any Indian attempt to impose war

Published May 2, 2025

The Pakistan Army on Friday pledged a “firm and decisive” reaction to any Indian attempt to initiate war, asserting that the will of the Pakistani people “will be upheld at all costs.”

The declaration came during a Special Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) meeting chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The CCC was convened in the wake of India’s provocative actions following the recent Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

India has blamed Pakistan for the attack. Islamabad denies responsibility and is calling for a neutral probe.

Pahalgam attack: India’s refusal to formation of global investigation body

The forum reaffirmed the Pakistan Armed Forces’ unflinching resolve to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against any form of aggression or misadventure.

The forum assessed the prevailing geo-strategic situation with special focus on Pakistan-India ties and broader regional security dynamics. It voiced serious alarm over India’s recurring pattern of exploiting crises for political and military objectives.

Participants noted a predictable template where domestic governance failures are externalised through escalatory actions against Pakistan.

The forum recalled how, in 2019, India exploited the Pulwama incident to unilaterally revoke Article 370 and alter the status quo in IIOJK.

“In a similar vein, the recent Pahalgam episode is viewed as part of a deliberate strategy to distract Pakistan from its western front and its focused efforts towards economic revival, two fronts where Pakistan is reportedly making decisive gains,” the statement said.

These diversionary tactics, the forum warned, are also aimed at providing operational breathing space to Indian terror proxies operating in the region and will not succeed.

Pakistan Army chief COAS General Asim Munir

