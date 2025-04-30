AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-04-30

Pahalgam attack: India’s refusal to formation of global investigation body

Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

That a belligerent India does not have any proof to substantiate its allegations against Pakistan is a fact that has found its best expression from what ISPR DG Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said yesterday. According to him, India hasn’t provided a “shred of evidence for its baseless allegations” against Pakistan concerning the Pahalgam attack. Moreover, what India has been doing is its involvement in undertaking cross-border terrorism inside Pakistan.

Be that as it may, in my view, India will never acquiesce to setting up of an international investigation into the Pahalgam attack because of a variety of reasons.

One of the major reasons is the horrendous lapse on the part of its security forces and intelligence agencies in relation to the Pahalgam attack. Needless to say, there is growing disaffection with the Indian troops, Border Security Force, CRPC, etc, due to the BJP government’s highly unpopular approach to national security. Not only has the BJP government’s highly controversial Agnipath Scheme (all recruits will be hired only for a four year period.

Personnel recruited under this system are to be called Agniveers) unsettled its foot soldiers and officers alike, it has also alienated a vast chunk of Jaat population that traditionally constitutes the backbone of Indian soldiery.

The second major reason, in my view, is that Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJ&K) is still a union territory ever since it was deprived of its special status of state through removal of Article 370 in 2019 by the Modi government. The incumbent chief minister, Omar Abdullah, therefore, does not have powers of policing and administering this so-called union territory of India as these are under the purview of the Lt Governor of IIOJ&K and Home Minister of the Central government.

Samiul Haq (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IIOJK BJP Pakistan and India Pahalgam incident

Comments

200 characters

Pahalgam attack: India’s refusal to formation of global investigation body

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Health, education and social protection: Govt’s current expenditure totals Rs637.749bn: FD

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives

ITO provisions and Section 4B: SC urged to harmonise definition of ‘income’

Countrywide slowdown in return submissions

ST payment: FBR fixes MRP of cement

OICCI seeks key tax reforms to increase tax-to-GDP ratio

Read more stories