Pahalgam attack: India’s refusal to formation of global investigation body

That a belligerent India does not have any proof to substantiate its allegations against Pakistan is a fact that has found its best expression from what ISPR DG Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said yesterday. According to him, India hasn’t provided a “shred of evidence for its baseless allegations” against Pakistan concerning the Pahalgam attack. Moreover, what India has been doing is its involvement in undertaking cross-border terrorism inside Pakistan.

Be that as it may, in my view, India will never acquiesce to setting up of an international investigation into the Pahalgam attack because of a variety of reasons.

One of the major reasons is the horrendous lapse on the part of its security forces and intelligence agencies in relation to the Pahalgam attack. Needless to say, there is growing disaffection with the Indian troops, Border Security Force, CRPC, etc, due to the BJP government’s highly unpopular approach to national security. Not only has the BJP government’s highly controversial Agnipath Scheme (all recruits will be hired only for a four year period.

Personnel recruited under this system are to be called Agniveers) unsettled its foot soldiers and officers alike, it has also alienated a vast chunk of Jaat population that traditionally constitutes the backbone of Indian soldiery.

The second major reason, in my view, is that Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJ&K) is still a union territory ever since it was deprived of its special status of state through removal of Article 370 in 2019 by the Modi government. The incumbent chief minister, Omar Abdullah, therefore, does not have powers of policing and administering this so-called union territory of India as these are under the purview of the Lt Governor of IIOJ&K and Home Minister of the Central government.

Samiul Haq (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025