AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 83.74 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.76%)
FCCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.15%)
FLYNG 30.44 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.47%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (3.46%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.46%)
MLCF 69.83 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (4.15%)
OGDC 202.85 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.23%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.84%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.51%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.36%)
PPL 150.55 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.31%)
PRL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.93%)
PTC 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.63%)
SEARL 84.15 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.66%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (10.01%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.92%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.2%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.97%)
TRG 63.92 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.25%)
WAVESAPP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.46%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.18%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canada’s Imperial Oil posts rise in quarterly profit on stronger refining margins

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 06:44pm

Canadian oil producer Imperial Oil posted a rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, driven primarily by stronger margins in its refining and fuel sales business, sending its U.S.-listed shares up nearly 6% before the bell.

Canadian producers have benefited from the completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, which raised its capacity to 890,000 barrels per day. The pipeline offers producers the only export route to international markets bypassing the United States.

“The upstream business continued to benefit from improved egress and narrower heavy oil differentials, while our downstream profitability continued to reflect the structural advantages of the Canadian market,” CEO Brad Corson said.

Imperial’s results come amid a broader rebound in North American refining margins, as product demand remains resilient and supply remains tight due to global disruptions.

Canada sends about 90% of its oil exports to the United States, mostly shipped via pipelines from the western province of Alberta to land-locked refiners in the U.S. Midwest.

The future of this interdependence was thrown into turmoil after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on the country’s neighbor in the north, a promise he briefly made good in February before rowing back most of the levies within a few days.

Imperial Oil — majority owned by U.S. oil and gas major Exxon Mobil — reported petroleum product sales of 455,000 barrels per day during the first quarter, compared with 450,000 bpd a year ago.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said synthetic crude oil average realization rose to C$98.79 per barrel, from C$93.51 per barrel a year earlier.

It, however, reported a fall in its upstream production, total throughput volumes and refinery utilization rate.

Imperial’s net income rose to C$1.29 billion ($933.23 million), or C$2.52 per share, during the quarter ended March 31, from C$1.2 billion, or C$2.23 per share, a year earlier.

Canada Imperial Oil

Comments

200 characters

Canada’s Imperial Oil posts rise in quarterly profit on stronger refining margins

India asks IMF to review loans to Pakistan, Indian government source says

Inflation in Pakistan drops to historic low at 0.3% in April 2025

Army top brass vows to respond ‘decisively’ to any Indian attempt to impose war

Pakistan stocks rebound, KSE-100 Index closes the day with 2.5% gain

Pakistan rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s factory PMI dips in early sign of global tariff headwinds

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio to reach 10.6% by June, Aurangzeb tell S&P Global

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories