AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.04%)
BOP 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 84.21 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.33%)
FCCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.55%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.5%)
FLYNG 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (5.28%)
HUBC 135.18 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.46%)
HUMNL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.68%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
KOSM 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.87%)
MLCF 69.80 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.1%)
OGDC 204.00 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.81%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.2%)
PAEL 42.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
PIBTL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.28%)
POWER 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.07%)
PPL 151.77 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.13%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.18%)
PTC 20.72 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (6.47%)
SEARL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (3.22%)
SSGC 38.58 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.51%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TRG 64.07 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.49%)
WAVESAPP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.97%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.48%)
BR100 12,123 Increased By 346.3 (2.94%)
BR30 35,332 Increased By 921.9 (2.68%)
KSE100 113,955 Increased By 2628 (2.36%)
KSE30 34,878 Increased By 885.3 (2.6%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises on trade talk optimism, set to post longest rally since 2023

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 11:08am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Friday on optimism around progress on tariff talks and a weaker yen, setting the index on track to post its longest rally in nearly two years.

The Nikkei advanced 0.69% to 36,705.53 by the midday break, and is poised to post a seventh straight session of gains, its longest winning streak since August 2023.

For the week, the index is on course to rise 2% to post a third straight weekly gain. The broader Topix edged up 0.16% at 2,683.61.

“It looks like the tariff negotiations between Japan and the US are progressing, which is within expectations but has become a positive cue,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“In addition, the news about the negotiations between China and the US lifted US stock futures, which boosted the Nikkei.”

Japan’s top economic negotiator Ryosei Akazawa held talks with his US counterpart and said he aims to hold the third round of discussions again this month. Separately, China’s Commerce Ministry said the US has approached China to seek talks over Trump’s 145% tariffs and Beijing’s door is open for discussions.

The Nikkei extended gains after the remarks from China, tracking a rise in S&P and Nasdaq futures.

The Nikkei has fully recouped its losses since US President Donald Trump’s April 2 tariff announcements, but gains were limited on Friday ahead of Japan’s four-day weekend and US nonfarm payrolls later in the day, said Arisawa.

Japan’s Nikkei climbs as BOJ signals longer road to rate hikes

A weaker yen also lifted appetite for Japanese stocks.

The local currency sank after the Bank of Japan lowered growth forecasts due to US tariffs and left interest rates on hold on Thursday.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 1.44% to provide the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Yamato Holdings rose 3.69% after the package delivery services provider’s strong annual operating profit outlook.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei rises on trade talk optimism, set to post longest rally since 2023

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 crosses 114,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

Ingredion mulls stake sale in Rafhan Maize Products Limited

Pakistan central bank likely to hold policy rate amid geopolitical tension, inflation concern: Reuters poll

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

Oil gains as China opens door for trade talks with US

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Read more stories