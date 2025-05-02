AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.04%)
BOP 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 84.21 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.33%)
FCCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.55%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.5%)
FLYNG 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (5.28%)
HUBC 135.18 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.46%)
HUMNL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.68%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
KOSM 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.87%)
MLCF 69.80 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.1%)
OGDC 204.00 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.81%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.2%)
PAEL 42.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
PIBTL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.28%)
POWER 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.07%)
PPL 151.77 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.13%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.18%)
PTC 20.72 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (6.47%)
SEARL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (3.22%)
SSGC 38.58 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.51%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TRG 64.07 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.49%)
WAVESAPP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.97%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.48%)
BR100 12,121 Increased By 344.9 (2.93%)
BR30 35,374 Increased By 964 (2.8%)
KSE100 113,955 Increased By 2628 (2.36%)
KSE30 34,878 Increased By 885.3 (2.6%)
Copper heads for weekly gain on hopes of US-China trade talks

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 10:53am

Copper prices rose on Friday and headed for modest weekly gains, as potential US tariff talks with top consumer China eased trade concerns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 2% to $9,389 per metric ton, as of 0438 GMT.

It has gained 0.1% this week. “Copper edged higher amid signs of progress on trade deals between the US and other nations,” said ANZ.

The United States has approached China to seek talks over President Donald Trump’s 145% tariffs and Beijing’s door is open for discussions, China’s Commerce Ministry said, signalling a potential de-escalation in the trade war.

Trump said on Wednesday he believed there was a “very good chance” his administration could do a deal with China.

Still, US manufacturing contracted further in April while tariffs on imported goods were straining supply chains, data showed on Thursday.

Moreover, the US economy contracted for the first time in three years in the first quarter, swamped by a flood of imports as businesses raced to avoid higher costs from tariffs.

While Chinese policymakers have the ability to accelerate the rollout of stimulus to help offset the weakness of export-driven demand, this may do little to shield copper from the broader impact of weaker economic growth globally, ANZ added.

Copper rallies to one-month peak on signs of improving demand

In other London metals, aluminium added 0.4% to $2,425.5 a ton, zinc rose 1.5% to $2,616.5, lead gained 0.8% to $1,967, tin advanced 2.2% to $30,430 and nickel inched up 0.1% to $15,265 a ton.

China’s financial markets are closed from May 1-5 for a public holiday.

Trading will resume on Tuesday, May 6.

