AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.04%)
BOP 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 84.21 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.33%)
FCCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.55%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.5%)
FLYNG 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (5.28%)
HUBC 135.18 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.46%)
HUMNL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.68%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
KOSM 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.87%)
MLCF 69.80 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.1%)
OGDC 204.00 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.81%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.2%)
PAEL 42.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
PIBTL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.28%)
POWER 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.07%)
PPL 151.77 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.13%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.18%)
PTC 20.72 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (6.47%)
SEARL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (3.22%)
SSGC 38.58 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.51%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TRG 64.07 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.49%)
WAVESAPP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.97%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.48%)
BR100 12,123 Increased By 346.3 (2.94%)
BR30 35,332 Increased By 921.9 (2.68%)
KSE100 113,955 Increased By 2628 (2.36%)
KSE30 34,878 Increased By 885.3 (2.6%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

AirAsia-owner Capital A eyes Hong Kong listing

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 10:43am

Malaysia’s Capital A, the owner of budget carrier AirAsia, said on Friday it was exploring listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, as it looks to diversify its access to global markets.

The company, hard hit by pandemic travel restrictions, was classified by Malaysia’s stock exchange as financially distressed in 2022.

It expects a return to profitability this year after posting a loss for fiscal year 2024.

Its shareholders will need to approve a plan to exit the financially distressed status and Malaysia’s high court has to approve the firm’s planned capital reduction, Capital A Group CEO Tony Fernandes said in early March.

The company targets to have the status revoked by mid-2025. A shareholder meeting is set for May 7. Shares in Capital A were up 5.7% to a near two-month high at 0.84 ringgit per share by 0451 GMT.

In a separate statement, it reaffirmed its confidence in completing its proposed regularisation and restructuring plan by June 2025.

The potential Hong Kong listing is the “natural next step” and would allow the company to tap into deeper global and Mainland Chinese investor pools, Capital A said.

The plan comes at a time when Hong Kong’s equity capital markets come back to life after at least two years of flat-lining activity.

AirAsia X announces brand new route from Karachi to Kuala Lumpur, providing affordable connectivity to Malaysia’s capital

The city’s equity capital markets have languished in the past three years as a result of Chinese regulators slowing down the approval process and due to global financial market volatility.

“Discussions are ongoing and Capital A is close to appointing an international investment bank to advise on the proposed listing structure and timeline,” the firm said, without sharing details.

Plans to initiate the formal process are subject to internal assessments and regulatory approvals, it said.

AirAsia

Comments

200 characters

AirAsia-owner Capital A eyes Hong Kong listing

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 crosses 114,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

Ingredion mulls stake sale in Rafhan Maize Products Limited

Pakistan central bank likely to hold policy rate amid geopolitical tension, inflation concern: Reuters poll

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

Oil gains as China opens door for trade talks with US

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Read more stories