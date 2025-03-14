AirAsia X announces brand new route from Karachi to Kuala Lumpur, providing affordable connectivity to Malaysia’s capital

KARACHI: AirAsia X (AAX), the medium-haul affiliate of AirAsia - the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline - has announced an exciting new route to Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur, with a four times weekly frequency, starting 30 May 2025.

With the commencement of this route, AirAsia X will serve as the only low-cost carrier to provide direct connectivity between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur, enabling Pakistani travellers to fly to Malaysia affordably.

It also plays a pivotal role in linking travellers from Malaysia and its neighbouring ASEAN region to Pakistan, connecting them to the country’s vibrant trade, tourism and economic opportunities.

AAX has long reiterated its commitment to serving the underserved as a pioneer of affordable air connectivity in ASEAN, and this new flight service marks a milestone in the airline’s international expansion with a total of 22 routes.

Benyamin Ismail, AirAsia X CEO said: “As we build on our strong growth momentum in 2024, we are thrilled to launch AAX’s next adventure in Karachi - a dynamic city with a rich history and a thriving modern economy, similar to Kuala Lumpur with its melting pot of cultures, architectural marvels and so much more.

With plenty to explore and experience, be it for business, leisure or pilgrimage, both nations are set to benefit from immense tourism and travel potential with this new flight service.

“This route will also open up hundreds of seamless connectivity options for travellers from Karachi to key markets such as Australia, China, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and more via our Fly-Thru services.

“We are proud to be the sole low-cost carrier connecting this vibrant metropolis to our extensive network beyond Malaysia and look forward to mutually benefitting the growth and prosperity of both countries.”

In celebration of the announcement, AAX is offering promotional fares from Karachi to Kuala Lumpur, starting from Rs64,990 all-in one-way and from Kuala Lumpur to Karachi for RM959 all-in one-way.

The promotional fare is available for booking through registered travel agents or on the AirAsia MOVE app and airasia.com from now until 25 March 2025 for the travel period between 30 May 2025 and 27 March 2026.

Kuala Lumpur, the vibrant capital of Malaysia, is a captivating blend of modernity and rich cultural heritage, making it an ideal destination for travellers from all walks of life.

With its iconic landmarks such as the Petronas Twin Towers and Merdeka Square, bustling street markets and revered pilgrimage sites, Kuala Lumpur has long been a favoured tourist spot for many. Beyond its capital, Malaysia is also home to numerous lush rainforests, crystal-clear beaches and colonial cities - just to name a few.

For the foodie in you, Malaysia is renowned for its cuisine thanks to its diverse culture with influences from Malay, Chinese, Indian and other ethnic groups, which promises a culinary experience that is rich, flavourful and satisfying for every palate.