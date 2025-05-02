AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.04%)
BOP 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 84.21 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.33%)
FCCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.55%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.5%)
FLYNG 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (5.28%)
HUBC 135.18 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.46%)
HUMNL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.68%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
KOSM 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.87%)
MLCF 69.80 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.1%)
OGDC 204.00 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.81%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.2%)
PAEL 42.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
PIBTL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.28%)
POWER 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.07%)
PPL 151.77 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.13%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.18%)
PTC 20.72 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (6.47%)
SEARL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (3.22%)
SSGC 38.58 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.51%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TRG 64.07 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.49%)
WAVESAPP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.97%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.48%)
BR100 12,121 Increased By 344.9 (2.93%)
BR30 35,374 Increased By 964 (2.8%)
KSE100 113,955 Increased By 2628 (2.36%)
KSE30 34,878 Increased By 885.3 (2.6%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump makes first judicial nomination since returning to White House

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 10:36am

US President Donald Trump announced late on Thursday his first judicial nomination since returning to the White House as he moved to appoint a lawyer serving under Tennessee’s Republican attorney general to a seat on a federal appeals court.

Trump said in a social media post that he is nominating Whitney Hermandorfer, who has clerked for three members of the US Supreme Court’s conservative majority, to fill a vacancy on the Cincinnati-based 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

The seat became available for him to fill after Democratic President Joe Biden’s own nominee to the 6th Circuit failed to secure confirmation before he left office, following fierce opposition from Tennessee’s two Republican senators.

“Whitney is a Fighter who will inspire confidence in our Legal System,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The nomination was the first of what is expected to be more than 100 nominations Trump could make over the next four years to the federal courts, helping further put his conservative stamp on a judiciary that to his frustration has stymied key parts of his immigration and cost-cutting agenda.

Trump made 234 judicial appointments during his first term in office, including three members of the US Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative majority.

As a member of Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti’s office, Hermandorfer defended the state’s near-total ban on abortion and challenged a Biden-era rule barring discrimination by schools and colleges against transgender students.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Hermandorfer would fill a seat on the 6th Circuit currently held by US Circuit Judge Jane Branstetter Stranch, an appointee of Democratic former President Barack Obama who last year notified Biden she planned to take senior status upon the confirmation of her successor.

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal sought by Trump

Senior status is a form of semi-retirement for judges.

Presidents may name new full-time judges to fill those judges’ seats.

Biden nominated one of Stranch’s former clerks, Karla Campbell of Tennessee, to fill her seat.

But after the November election, Senate Democrats and Republicans cut a deal that cleared the way for votes on about a dozen of Biden’s remaining trial court nominees in exchange for not pushing forward with four appellate court nominees, including Campbell.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s spokesperson at the time said all four lacked sufficient votes.

Biden ultimately secured the confirmation of 235 judicial nominees, one more than Trump during his first term.

Donald Trump

Comments

200 characters

Trump makes first judicial nomination since returning to White House

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 crosses 114,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

Ingredion mulls stake sale in Rafhan Maize Products Limited

Pakistan central bank likely to hold policy rate amid geopolitical tension, inflation concern: Reuters poll

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

Oil gains as China opens door for trade talks with US

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Read more stories