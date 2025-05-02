AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.04%)
BOP 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 84.21 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.33%)
FCCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.55%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.5%)
FLYNG 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (5.28%)
HUBC 135.18 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.46%)
HUMNL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.68%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
KOSM 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.87%)
MLCF 69.80 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.1%)
OGDC 204.00 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.81%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.2%)
PAEL 42.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
PIBTL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.28%)
POWER 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.07%)
PPL 151.77 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.13%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.18%)
PTC 20.72 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (6.47%)
SEARL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (3.22%)
SSGC 38.58 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.51%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TRG 64.07 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.49%)
WAVESAPP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.97%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.48%)
BR100 12,123 Increased By 346.3 (2.94%)
BR30 35,332 Increased By 921.9 (2.68%)
KSE100 113,955 Increased By 2628 (2.36%)
KSE30 34,878 Increased By 885.3 (2.6%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil rises but firmer ringgit, weak demand caps gains

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 10:33am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Friday after three sessions of decline, buoyed by stronger Chicago soyoil and crude oil prices, although gains were capped by a firmer ringgit and weak demand from key markets.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.41% at 3,927 ringgit ($914.53) a metric ton by the midday break. However, the contract has lost 3.6% so far this week.

Crude palm oil futures resumed trading after a holiday on a bullish note, following a surge in Chicago soyoil and energy futures overnight and during Asian hours, said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based brokerage Sunvin Group.

However, a stronger ringgit and absence of enthusiastic buying amidst expectations of an increase in Malaysian April palm oil inventories limited the gains, Bagani said. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.7%.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from May 1 to May 5 for the Labour Day holidays. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil lower on firmer ringgit

Oil prices pulled ahead in early Asian hours after China said its doors are open for talks with the US, raising hopes of a de-escalation in a bitter trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.53% against the US dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil rises but firmer ringgit, weak demand caps gains

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 crosses 114,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

Ingredion mulls stake sale in Rafhan Maize Products Limited

Pakistan central bank likely to hold policy rate amid geopolitical tension, inflation concern: Reuters poll

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

Oil gains as China opens door for trade talks with US

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Read more stories