Indian benchmark indexes may open higher on hopes of a US trade deal

India’s equity benchmarks are set to open higher on Friday, with sentiment getting a boost after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he has a “potential” trade deal with New Delhi.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,434.5 as of 8:01 a.m. IST, indicating the Nifty 50 will open above Wednesday’s close of 24,334.2. Indian markets were closed on Thursday.

Other Asian markets were higher, while U.S. equities rose overnight, as solid earnings from big tech overpowered data showing contraction in the U.S. economy.

Trump said on Wednesday that he has “potential” trade deals with India, South Korea and Japan, aiding risk sentiment. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that China wants to start trade negotiations with the U.S.

Indian shares rise as Reliance results, foreign inflows boost sentiment

Expectations of a bilateral trade agreement between the U.S. and India and concerns over the U.S. economy have triggered a shift of funds from the U.S. to emerging markets such as India.

Foreign institutional investors have bought Indian shares for 11 straight sessions, the longest streak of inflows in two years.

These investors turned, opens new tab net buyers of Indian equities in April, snapping a three-month selling streak.

“Trump administration has softened its stance on tariffs a bit, while expressing willingness to negotiate with China, improving overall risk sentiment,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive of India Forex Asset Management.

India’s benchmark indexes have gained about 1.3% each this week, and are on course for the longest weekly winning streak in 2025.

Among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises will be in focus after it reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit on coal trading weakness.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone could rise after the country’s top private port operator said it saw higher revenue growth in fiscal year 2026, after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.