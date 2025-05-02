AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,775 Decreased By -1 (-0.01%)
BR30 34,471 Increased By 60.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 111,327 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 33,993 No Change 0 (0%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmark indexes may open higher on hopes of a US trade deal

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 08:04am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks are set to open higher on Friday, with sentiment getting a boost after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he has a “potential” trade deal with New Delhi.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,434.5 as of 8:01 a.m. IST, indicating the Nifty 50 will open above Wednesday’s close of 24,334.2. Indian markets were closed on Thursday.

Other Asian markets were higher, while U.S. equities rose overnight, as solid earnings from big tech overpowered data showing contraction in the U.S. economy.

Trump said on Wednesday that he has “potential” trade deals with India, South Korea and Japan, aiding risk sentiment. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that China wants to start trade negotiations with the U.S.

Indian shares rise as Reliance results, foreign inflows boost sentiment

Expectations of a bilateral trade agreement between the U.S. and India and concerns over the U.S. economy have triggered a shift of funds from the U.S. to emerging markets such as India.

Foreign institutional investors have bought Indian shares for 11 straight sessions, the longest streak of inflows in two years.

These investors turned, opens new tab net buyers of Indian equities in April, snapping a three-month selling streak.

“Trump administration has softened its stance on tariffs a bit, while expressing willingness to negotiate with China, improving overall risk sentiment,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive of India Forex Asset Management.

India’s benchmark indexes have gained about 1.3% each this week, and are on course for the longest weekly winning streak in 2025.

Among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises will be in focus after it reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit on coal trading weakness.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone could rise after the country’s top private port operator said it saw higher revenue growth in fiscal year 2026, after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmark indexes may open higher on hopes of a US trade deal

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border

China puts its weight behind Pakistan

Within Karachi Flight Information Region: PCAA announces temporary closure of air traffic services

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ

Imports under HS Codes 3402.1300 and 3402.1190: SC dismisses petition seeking zero duty

Earning below Rs1 million annually: KTBA proposes tax exemption for salaried people

April SRB’s collection grows 24pc YoY

Read more stories