AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 83.74 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.76%)
FCCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.15%)
FLYNG 30.44 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.47%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (3.46%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.46%)
MLCF 69.83 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (4.15%)
OGDC 202.85 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.23%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.84%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.51%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.36%)
PPL 150.55 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.31%)
PRL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.93%)
PTC 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.63%)
SEARL 84.15 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.66%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (10.01%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.92%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.2%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.97%)
TRG 63.92 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.25%)
WAVESAPP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.46%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.18%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-02

Indus Waters Treaty: Bilawal assails Modi

NNI Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 03:47pm

MIRPURKHAS: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday launched a fierce attack on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of launching an assault on the River Indus and warning that any attempt to block its waters would be met with fierce resistance.

Addressing a large political rally at Gama Stadium in Mirpurkhas to mark the scrapping of a controversial canal project, Bilawal declared: “We have saved the River Indus with the people’s support. The butcher of Gujarat, Modi, has attacked the Indus. If he blocks our water, then it will be his blood that flows. We do not want war, but we will fight anyone who attacks the Indus.”

The stadium was decorated with party flags and witnessed a steady arrival of PPP workers from surrounding areas. In his fiery speech, Bilawal thanked the people of Mirpurkhas for their warm welcome and said they had once again proven their unwavering loyalty to the PPP.

“You have shown that the vote belongs not to feudal lords or spiritual leaders, but to the symbol of the arrow,” he said, referring to the PPP’s electoral emblem. “PPP has always represented the working class and stood for people’s rights at every forum.”

He criticised the federal government’s earlier decision to extract canals from the Indus, calling it a betrayal of the people. “Our political rivals celebrated this decision. They have always sold out to the public interest. But we have always fought on principles. We don’t bow down,” he asserted.

Bilawal said it was the PPP’s resistance that forced the government to cancel the canal plan. “This is a victory for the people. No new canal will be built without the public’s approval. The Indus is not just a river — it is our lifeline.”

He vowed to defend the river at all costs, emphasising that Sindh’s survival is tied to it. “We are ready to go to any lengths to protect the Indus. Modi will not be allowed to make unilateral decisions. We do not seek war, but we will resist aggression. We will not let anyone choke our lifeline.”

He also announced a range of pro-farmer initiatives, including the launch of a Benazir Kisan Card, aimed at supporting small landholders through modern technology and public-private partnerships. “We will bring an agricultural revolution, and we have to ensure employment and development for the people,” he added.

Calling for unity against India’s alleged attempts to weaponise water, Bilawal said: “The Indus will flow with our water or our blood. The real target is not terrorism — it is our river. But we will foil this conspiracy.”

He ended by announcing a major rally in Shaheed Benazirabad on May 9, saying: “We will show the world that Pakistanis are peaceful, but we are ready to fight if threatened.”

Narendra Modi Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Modi government Pakistan Peoples Party PPP chairman Pakistan and India River Indus Indus Waters Treaty IWT Pakistan India tensions

Comments

200 characters

Indus Waters Treaty: Bilawal assails Modi

Inflation in Pakistan drops to historic low at 0.3% in April 2025

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 crosses 114,000 level

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio to reach 10.6% by June, Aurangzeb tell S&P Global

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

Thatta Cement plans 5-for-1 stock split to broaden investor base

Ingredion mulls stake sale in Rafhan Maize Products Limited

Pakistan central bank likely to hold policy rate amid geopolitical tension, inflation concern: Reuters poll

Read more stories