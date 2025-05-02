CLIP launched to accelerate homegrown climate tech solutions in Pakistan

KARACHI: In the face of escalating climate threats, Renewables First and New Energy Nexus have jointly launched Climate Innovation Pakistan (CLIP), a first-of-its-kind national platform dedicated to accelerating homegrown climate tech solutions.

Pakistan ranks high amongst the most vulnerable countries to climate change, despite contributing less than 0.9% to global greenhouse gas emissions. The groundbreaking ceremony at the National Incubation Centre marks a significant milestone in addressing this existential climate challenge through technology driven solutions.

The collaboration introduces two key components: a Climate Tech Incubator by Renewables First featuring a tailored curriculum for early-stage climate ventures, and a New Energy Academy established by New Energy Nexus to upskill the solar industry workforce.

The discussion underscored the urgent need for specialized incubation programs and targeted capacity-building curricula, supported by a balanced mix of global and local subject matter experts and experienced founders. With the right policy environment in place, Pakistan’s climate tech ecosystem stands at a pivotal juncture, presenting a ripe opportunity for disruption, innovation, and long-term impact.

Muhammad Bilal Abbasi, General Manager Ignite Funds praised the initiative, noting that “CLIP, not only adds value to the existing ecosystem but also helps to strengthen Pakistan’s economy,” while affirming that Ignite’s own Incubator will complement CLIP’s work.

Stanley Ng, Global Partnerships Director at New Energy Nexus highlighted the organization’s global footprint and extensive experience sharing in the South Asian region. He elaborated on the idea of New Energy Academy and how it serves the solar workforce of Pakistan.

Aafaq Ali, Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Solar Association, endorsed the collaboration as “a very timely initiative,” emphasizing the urgent need for improved solar installation quality across the country.

Ahtasam Ahmad from Renewables First presented his whitepaper “Pakistan’s Climate Tech Opportunity,” outlining both challenges and untapped potential within the nation’s evolving startup ecosystem, while identifying implementation roadmap to scale the nascent vertical.

The launch event featured an interesting panel discussion titled “The Role of Ecosystem Support Organizations (ESOs) in building an investable climate tech pipeline”. All panelists agreed that impact investment offers the most viable path forward for innovation in climate tech in Pakistan, but unlocking it requires stronger collaboration between public and private actors, greater alignment between academia and industry, and tailored support for early-stage startups.

Sayyed Ahmad Masood echoed similar views, emphasizing that “a one-size-fits-all approach is not viable anymore.”

He noted that incubators are now increasingly shifting toward customized support models, where programs are tailored to the specific needs, stages, and contexts of individual founders and startups.

Shehryar Hyderi commented that “Pakistan is still experiencing a funding drought,” but he anticipated that the post 2025 period could usher in a period of micro-recovery for the startup space with climate tech being a promising sector.

Merai Syed emphasized that the support ecosystem has not kept pace with the sector’s needs, pointing out a critical gap between available resources and the actual requirements of climate tech ventures. She stressed that academic institutions must undergo a mindset shift, embracing change, adaptation, and greater alignment with real-world climate challenges to effectively nurture innovation.

On gender inclusion, Zainab Saeed highlighted that despite structural challenges, the climate tech space holds immense untapped potential for women-led ventures. She stressed that unlocking this potential will require ecosystem support organizations (ESOs) to play a more intentional role in de-risking investments for female founders. This includes not only providing tailored mentorship and capital access, but also addressing the deeper systemic barriers, such as gendered perceptions of risk and limited visibility, that continue to sideline women in tech-driven innovation spaces.

