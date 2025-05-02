Sindh’s public-private partnership investment portfolio reaches Rs616bn

KARACHI: Sindh’s investment portfolio under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model has reached Rs616 billion, reflecting the provincial government’s commitment to leveraging private sector participation for infrastructure development and economic growth.

This was revealed by Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, while speaking to Business Recorder on the sidelines of a high-level meeting with prominent industrialists and business leaders held at a local hotel here on Thursday.

The meeting was held in light of the instructions of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and as a follow-up to a recent session chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. It aimed to brief stakeholders on Sindh’s ongoing development initiatives and explores public-private collaboration opportunities.

Leading members of the business community including MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Zubair Motiwala, Arif Habib, Arif Elahi, Danish Khan, Junaid Naqi, Zahid Saeed, Sameer Chinoy, and Danish Elahi attended the session. Also present were Sindh Secretary for Investment Raja Khurram Shahzad, Secretary Transport and Director General PPP Unit Asad Zamin, CEO Sindh Economic Zone Management Company Abdul Azim Aqili, and CEO Sindh Enterprise Development Fund Khizr Pervez, among other senior officials.

During his address, Qasim Naveed Qamar welcomed the participants and emphasized the Sindh government’s commitment to inclusive economic development through the PPP framework. He highlighted key opportunities in sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, innovation, and digital skills development.

A detailed briefing supported by maps and charts was presented on current PPP projects, revealing that the total estimated portfolio stands at Rs616,299 million. Officials from the Investment Department and related agencies shared updates and responded to queries from the business community.

The participants appreciated the Sindh government’s efforts and suggested inviting representatives from all major business associations in Karachi to future meetings.

Qasim Naveed Qamar agreed to the proposal and assured continued engagement with the private sector to ensure shared growth and development.

