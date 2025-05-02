AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 83.74 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.76%)
FCCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.15%)
FLYNG 30.44 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.47%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (3.46%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.46%)
MLCF 69.83 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (4.15%)
OGDC 202.85 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.23%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.84%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.51%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.36%)
PPL 150.55 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.31%)
PRL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.93%)
PTC 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.63%)
SEARL 84.15 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.66%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (10.01%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.92%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.2%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.97%)
TRG 63.92 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.25%)
WAVESAPP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.46%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.18%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-02

Sindh’s public-private partnership investment portfolio reaches Rs616bn

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 03:50pm

KARACHI: Sindh’s investment portfolio under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model has reached Rs616 billion, reflecting the provincial government’s commitment to leveraging private sector participation for infrastructure development and economic growth.

This was revealed by Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, while speaking to Business Recorder on the sidelines of a high-level meeting with prominent industrialists and business leaders held at a local hotel here on Thursday.

The meeting was held in light of the instructions of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and as a follow-up to a recent session chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. It aimed to brief stakeholders on Sindh’s ongoing development initiatives and explores public-private collaboration opportunities.

Leading members of the business community including MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Zubair Motiwala, Arif Habib, Arif Elahi, Danish Khan, Junaid Naqi, Zahid Saeed, Sameer Chinoy, and Danish Elahi attended the session. Also present were Sindh Secretary for Investment Raja Khurram Shahzad, Secretary Transport and Director General PPP Unit Asad Zamin, CEO Sindh Economic Zone Management Company Abdul Azim Aqili, and CEO Sindh Enterprise Development Fund Khizr Pervez, among other senior officials.

During his address, Qasim Naveed Qamar welcomed the participants and emphasized the Sindh government’s commitment to inclusive economic development through the PPP framework. He highlighted key opportunities in sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, innovation, and digital skills development.

A detailed briefing supported by maps and charts was presented on current PPP projects, revealing that the total estimated portfolio stands at Rs616,299 million. Officials from the Investment Department and related agencies shared updates and responded to queries from the business community.

The participants appreciated the Sindh government’s efforts and suggested inviting representatives from all major business associations in Karachi to future meetings.

Qasim Naveed Qamar agreed to the proposal and assured continued engagement with the private sector to ensure shared growth and development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Sindh’s investment

Comments

200 characters

Sindh’s public-private partnership investment portfolio reaches Rs616bn

Inflation in Pakistan drops to historic low at 0.3% in April 2025

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 crosses 114,000 level

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan now gas-surplus amid demand collapse, says Motiwala

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio to reach 10.6% by June, Aurangzeb tell S&P Global

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

Thatta Cement plans 5-for-1 stock split to broaden investor base

Ingredion mulls stake sale in Rafhan Maize Products Limited

Pakistan central bank likely to hold policy rate amid geopolitical tension, inflation concern: Reuters poll

Read more stories