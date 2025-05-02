Damaged water supply line: CEO KW&SC directs timely completion of repair work

KARACHI: CEO of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, visited the University of Karachi and inspected the damaged water supply line.

On this occasion, Chief Engineer WTM, Zafar Palijo, gave the CEO KW&SC a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing repair work.

According to the Spokesperson of the KW&SC, the CEO KW&SC reviewed the speed, quality, and necessary facilities related to the repair work and instructed the concerned officers to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated time so that the water supply from the University of Karachi line can be restored.

He clearly stated that no delay in the repair work will be tolerated and that the process will be closely monitored to ensure that water supply is restored to citizens as soon as possible.

On the occasion, the Chief Engineer WTM assured the CEO KW&SC that the repair work will be completed on time and the restoration of water supply will be ensured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025