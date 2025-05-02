AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-02

Yen tumbles with BOJ on hold; dollar rises

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 06:12am

NEW YORK: The yen sank on Thursday as the Bank of Japan lowered growth forecasts due to US tariffs and left interest rates on hold, while the dollar continued its bounceback on growing optimism about trade deals between the United States and its partners.

Volume was thinner than normal, as many international markets were closed on Thursday for the May Day holiday.

The Japanese currency dropped to a four-week low against the dollar, which rose 1.7% to 145.45 yen. Against the euro, the yen dropped to a one-month low, with the single currency last up 1.2% at 164.02 yen.

The BOJ’s decision to hold interest rates was unanimous and anticipated, but investors saw the downgraded outlook as reducing the likelihood of future hikes. It now expects underlying consumer inflation to reach its 2% target around the latter half of fiscal 2026 and onward, pushing back the timing by a year from its previous projection in January.

“People have been banking on the BOJ hiking interest rates, but those expectations have moderated now that the BOJ has revised their growth and inflation forecast lower,” said Jayati Bharadwaj, global FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.

The dollar, on the other hand, rose against major currencies such as the euro and sterling, due in part to expectations of deals with many of the country’s trading partners including China. Those deals could soften the blow of US tariffs on most goods.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had said on Wednesday that no official talks were happening with China.

The euro fell to a three-week trough versus the greenback and was last down 0.5% at $1.1273. Sterling also fell, down 0.3% at $1.3293.

“We have been flagging that the dollar has potential to bounce back in the near term, which could potentially give better entry levels to sell it again,” said TD’s Bharadwaj.

Yen

Comments

Comments are closed.

Yen tumbles with BOJ on hold; dollar rises

Growth in Pakistan may stay broadly unchanged: IMF

Pakistan loses Rs750bn tax revenue to illicit trade, smuggling yearly: report

State Bank of Pakistan identifies obstacles to FDI inflows

Pakistan allows 150 Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border

China puts its weight behind Pakistan

Within Karachi Flight Information Region: PCAA announces temporary closure of air traffic services

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine at ICJ

Imports under HS Codes 3402.1300 and 3402.1190: SC dismisses petition seeking zero duty

Earning below Rs1 million annually: KTBA proposes tax exemption for salaried people

April SRB’s collection grows 24pc YoY

Read more stories