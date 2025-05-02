AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Markets Print 2025-05-02

Asia rice: Strong rupee lifts Indian prices despite tepid demand

Reuters Published 02 May, 2025 06:12am

BENGALURU, MUMBAI, BANGKOK AND DHAKA: Indian rice prices climbed to a near one-month high this week, bolstered by an appreciation in the

Indian rupee despite tepid demand, while Thai rice prices remained steady due to low demand and abundant supply.

India’s rice prices for 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $390-$397 per ton, up from the last week’s $389-$396. Indian 5% broken white rice was priced at $383 to $390 per ton this week.

“Demand is weak but rising rupee is forcing exporters to raise prices,” a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house said.

The Indian rupee on Wednesday rose to its highest level this year, consequently reducing the margin for exporters.

In Thailand, the price of the 5% broken rice remained around $410 per ton, matching last week’s levels. Traders attributed this to weak demand and ample supply so far this year.

“This week there are deals with regular customers such as those from Africa, Iraq and the Philippines but they bought very little,” a Bangkok-based trader said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh lifted a ban on the export of aromatic rice, allowing private traders to export up to 25,000 tonnes, according to officials. The ban, imposed in June 2022, aimed to stabilize the domestic market and curb price volatility.

Despite being the world’s third-largest rice producer,

Bangladesh has struggled with rising domestic prices, which traders claim have surged by 10%-20% over the past year.

Vietnam’s markets were closed for national holidays.

Rice Asia Rice price

