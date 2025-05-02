Pakistan Print 2025-05-02
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 01, 2025) and the forecast for Friday (May 02, 2025)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 37-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 36-27 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Lahore 40-23 (°C) 01-00 (%) 38-24 (°C) 03-00 (%)
Larkana 49-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 44-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 45-26 (°C) 00-00 (%) 41-27 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 28-18 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 26-17 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar 38-23 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 35-23 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 34-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 34-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 33-23 (ºC) 40-00 (%) 30-21 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur 47-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:03 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:53 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
