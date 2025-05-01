Unpicked to unstoppable: Farhan powers United’s charge in PSL 10

Sahibzada Farhan, Islamabad United’s in-form opener, has been one of the standout performers in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

Despite going undrafted in January, Farhan forced his way into the squad after a stellar National T20 Cup campaign, where he amassed 605 runs in seven matches at a staggering strike rate of 189.66 and an average of 121.

His tally included three centuries and two fifties for the Peshawar Region.

Sahibzada Farhan joins Islamabad United after stellar National T20 performance

In the ongoing PSL, Farhan has continued that form, scoring 245 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 161.18, including a match-winning century and a half-century.

Speaking exclusively to PCB Digital, Farhan reflected on his journey. “I had performed well in the National T20, and I knew there were still places available in the teams,” he said. “I would like to give credit to Islamabad United for picking me first.”

Asked about the secret behind his recent consistency, Farhan said, “I’ve been performing for the last four years, especially in four-day cricket over the past two seasons. In the last year, I’ve also been among the top performers in the One-Day format. I’ve been working on improving my strike rate, and if I get the opportunity to play for Pakistan again, I want to maintain that intent at the international level.”

Islamabad United target back-to-back PSL titles with proven formula

On the role given to him by Islamabad United, Farhan added, “They’ve given me a free hand to play my natural game. Sometimes, Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha guide me in the nets, but I focus on executing the shots I’ve already worked on in previous events.”

Reflecting on his first PSL century—scored against Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on April 14—Farhan said, “I was confident from the beginning that I could get a century this season. I had set my sights high, and I believe that was one of my best innings. I’m hoping to repeat that performance in the coming games.”

Farhan also spoke about rejoining Islamabad United, a team he previously represented in 2018 and 2019. “Islamabad United isn’t a new side for me. I know Shadab both as a player and a captain. I’m enjoying my time here and trying to improve my batting every day.”

Currently topping the points table with 10 points from six matches, Islamabad United has won five games in PSL X, with their only loss coming against Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday night at Gaddafi Stadium, ending a five-match winning streak.

Despite their strong position, Farhan emphasised that the team is not taking anything for granted. “We’re not going to relax after five wins. The tournament is still wide open, and our focus is firmly on qualifying for the playoffs.”