Mar 28, 2025
Sports

Sahibzada Farhan joins Islamabad United after stellar National T20 performance

BR Web Desk Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 06:10pm

Defending champions Islamabad United have picked in-form Sahibzada Farhan in the supplementary category for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

The appointment comes on the back of Farhan’s stellar performances in the recently concluded National T20 Cup, where he shattered multiple records and showcased his batting prowess.

Red-ball matches in Australia: Sahibzada Farhan to lead Pakistan Shaheens

Farhan’s standout moment in the tournament was his unbeaten 162 off just 72 balls against Quetta Region, setting a new benchmark for the highest individual score by a Pakistani in T20 cricket. This innings surpassed Kamran Akmal’s previous record of 150* set in 2017.

Farhan’s 162* ranks as the joint third-highest individual score in T20 history, alongside innings by Hamilton Masakadza, Hazratullah Zazai, and Dewald Brevis. Only Chris Gayle’s 175* and Aaron Finch’s 172 have exceeded this feat.

Just after five days, he went on to smash a 148-run innings in the tournament’s semifinal against Abbottabad.

Karachi Kings appoint Ravi Bopara as head coach for PSL 10

Farhan’s consistency was evident throughout the National T20 Cup. His last seven innings read: 62, 76, 162*, 26, 148, 17, culminating in a total of 605 runs at a staggering strike rate of 189.

With this achievement, he not only became the tournament’s highest-ever run-scorer but also surpassed Fakhar Zaman’s record of 588 runs in PSL 2022—the highest by a Pakistani batter in a T20 competition.

