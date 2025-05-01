AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
Tech, real estate stocks lead Australian shares higher

Reuters Published 01 May, 2025 02:05pm

Australian shares ended slightly higher on Thursday, extending their winning streak to six sessions, on the back of gains in technology and real estate stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index closed 0.2% higher at 8,145.6 points. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, data showed that the first-quarter core inflation slowed to a three-year low, taking the annual pace back into the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 2% to 3% target band for the first time since late 2021, setting up the central bank to cut interest rates on May 20.

“Rate cuts are normally positive for home prices as it boosts how much buyers can borrow and hence pay for a property,” Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP wrote.

Real-estate stocks ended 1.6% higher at an over two-month high with a 3.4% rise in data centre landlord Goodman Group.

Local tech stocks rose 4% with DigiCo, NEXTDC and Data#3 climbing between 4.6% and 6.3%.

Banks propel Aussie shares to nearly 2-month high; local inflation data on tap

The data centre-focused stocks, among top performers on the benchmark, rose after Microsoft and Meta forecast strong growth and increased spending in the sector.

Australian consumer staples added 1.4%, with the country’s top retailer Woolworths rising 1.2% after it posted a 3% jump in third-quarter sales, beating analysts’ estimates of a largely flat number.

Limiting gains, commodity sectors mining, energy and gold stocks shed between 1% and 1.4%.

Oil prices staged a mild recovery while prices of the precious metal continued their decline.

Meanwhile, banks ended flat with gains in top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia offsetting losses in Westpac, National Australia Bank and ANZ .

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 2.1% to 12,148.6 points.

