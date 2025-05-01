DGTO issues injunctive order against PSMA Central elections

ISLAMABAD: The Director General Trade Organizations (DGTO) has issued injunctive order against the elections of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Central on the complaint of PSMA (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), disallowing the current body to function.

According to the order signed by the DGTO, Bilal Khan Pasha, a petition of April 18, 2025 was lodged by the Complainant Rizwan Ullah Khan (Chairman, KPK Region and member of the Central Executive Committee of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association) challenging the legality of an election conducted by the retired Executive Committee (2022-24). Asim Ghani Usman and eleven others were made party in the complaint.

The order states that copies of the complaint and a notice of hearing for April 29, 2025 at 1400 hrs were dispatched by courier and e-mail on April 23, 2025, with delivery confirmations on file.

On April 29, 2025 the Complainant and counsel attended; no Respondent or authorised representative appeared and no written reply has been received.

After the hearing concluded, the office received a letter of April26, 2025 from Taimoor Aslam Khan, Advocate Supreme Court, on behalf of the Respondents. Relying on an appeal pending before the Islamabad High Court (CMA No 02 of 2025 in an appeal under Section 21(4) TOA 2013), the letter sought an adjournment sine die on the ground that the present dispute is sub-judice.

The DGTO said that the letter, however, does not explain the Respondents’ failure to appear on April 29, 2025 despite due service, adding that the Complainant has prima facie established urgency and potential irreparable harm, as the Respondents are reportedly functioning as office bearers of PSMA on the basis of an election declared illegal in the complaint.

The DGTO further stated that the respondents’ failure to appear or respond to correspondence raises concerns about procedural fairness and compliance with statutory obligations under the Trade Organisations Act, 2013 and Rules, 2013.

“Allowing such actions to proceed before adjudication risks irreparable prejudice, possible third-party complications, and frustration of any eventual relief,” the Order said.

The Respondents’ silence and non-attendance, despite duly-served notice, justify interim protection of the Association’s affairs.

The interim order of January20, 2025 of the Islamabad High Court merely declares that “any election held pursuant to the impugned order shall be subject to the final outcome of the instant appeal.”

It neither stays the working of PSMA nor restrains this office from exercising its statutory powers under Section 14 of TOA 2013 regarding events that transpired after 30 September 2024. Consequently, the plea to adjourn these proceedings sine die is misconceived and is hereby declined.

