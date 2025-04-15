AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-15

Zaka elected PSMA-Centre chief

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf has been elected as Chairman of the PSMA-Centre, Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam as Chairman North Zone and Brig Safeer Vaseer (Retd) as Chairman South Zone

A general body meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association was held Monday in which the election commission announced the results of election held in the light of the decision of the federal cabinet committee dated December 26, 2024.

In a statement, PSMA spokesman stated that only the names of Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam and Vaseer were proposed for the chairmen PSMA (Centre), North Zone and South Zone respectively. Therefore, they were elected unopposed unanimously in the executive committee meeting held on April 12, 2025.

Other members of the Executive Body were also elected unopposed, whose names are for North Zone, Omar Adam, Sajjad Anwar, Muhammad Shakeel and Wasif Mehmood.

While from South Zone are Khalid Hayat, Haider Bakhsh Rustamani, Munir Ahmed Daha and Maqsood Malhi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSMA Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf PSMA Centre chief

Comments

200 characters

Zaka elected PSMA-Centre chief

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

SCBA president apprises IMF mission of the steps taken to enhance judicial efficiency

Macroeconomic stability achieved: SBP governor

Significant relief in POL prices likely

EU team notes positive trend in GSP+ cooperation

NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

Read more stories