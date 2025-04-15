Zaka elected PSMA-Centre chief

LAHORE: Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf has been elected as Chairman of the PSMA-Centre, Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam as Chairman North Zone and Brig Safeer Vaseer (Retd) as Chairman South Zone

A general body meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association was held Monday in which the election commission announced the results of election held in the light of the decision of the federal cabinet committee dated December 26, 2024.

In a statement, PSMA spokesman stated that only the names of Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam and Vaseer were proposed for the chairmen PSMA (Centre), North Zone and South Zone respectively. Therefore, they were elected unopposed unanimously in the executive committee meeting held on April 12, 2025.

Other members of the Executive Body were also elected unopposed, whose names are for North Zone, Omar Adam, Sajjad Anwar, Muhammad Shakeel and Wasif Mehmood.

While from South Zone are Khalid Hayat, Haider Bakhsh Rustamani, Munir Ahmed Daha and Maqsood Malhi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025