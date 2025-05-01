Monetary policy on 5th

KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of SBP will meet on May 05, 2025 to decide about the Monetary Policy. Later on, the SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement on the same day.
