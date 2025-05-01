AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan: Ministry considering to establish skill development institutes

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production, in a bid to enhance local capabilities and creation of job opportunities in the less developed areas, especially in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, is considering setting up skill development institutes.

Proposals regarding the initiatives were discussed during a high level meeting chaired by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan with the Technology Upgradation and Skill Development Company (TUSDEC).

The meeting focused on reviewing progress on a six-point agenda with regard to technological advancements and industrial development. Moreover, there were recommendations for establishing fish processing, packaging, and storage plants in both Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, which will boost the regional economy.

During the meeting, TUSDEC presented its strategy for the Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Metal Recycling project in Gujranwala. The SAPM emphasised that metal recycling would play a crucial role in combating pollution in the country, said a news release.

TUSDEC will provide services for the separation of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, which is expected to improve environmental management. The meeting discussed proposals for testing water quality without the use of bore wells, aimed at ensuring safer water sources for the country.

The meeting also covered discussions on smart manufacturing for agriculture, textile, and automotive parts sectors. The SAPM reaffirmed the necessity of implementing robotics technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in line with the present government’s vision, stressing the importance of these innovations for the country’s industrial progress.

Haroon Akhtar emphasised that the establishment of modern slaughterhouses, meat processing, and cold chain facilities is crucial for the national economy. He said that the step will help enhance the capabilities of the local youth, making them useful citizens as well as discouraging the youth’s involvement in anti-social activities.

Additionally, the development of processing and cold chain plants for meat exports was recognised as a significant step in expanding Pakistan’s meat industry. The SAPM highlighted that these initiatives would be beneficial for both the local industries and the public.

The meeting also included suggestions on empowering women in industrial sectors and increasing their participation in key economic activities.

Haroon Akhtar underscored that TUSDEC must deliver concrete results in the next meeting, stating, “I want results in the upcoming meeting.” The meeting concluded with a call for further action and continuous follow-up on the proposed initiatives to achieve tangible outcomes.

Balochistan Gilgit Baltistan Ministry of Industries Haroon Akhtar Khan skill development institutes

