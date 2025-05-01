AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-01

Minister briefed on EOBI performance during 3 Quarters of FY2024-25

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2025 06:03am

LAHORE: The Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain was briefed about EOBI performance during 3 Quarters of FY2024-25.

During the briefing, the minister was apprised that following the retirement of chairman EOBI, Khaqan Murtaza in September 2024, the acting charge of the chairman was entrusted to the senior-most officer of EOBI, Dr Jawaid A Sheikh, who successfully steered the institution towards enhanced service delivery and performance.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain consistently monitors EOBI’s performance and receives weekly reports from its management. His emphasis on transparency and meritocracy has yielded remarkable results. The institution recorded a historic revenue of Rs 116 billion during the first three quarters of FY2024-25, reflecting an unprecedented 40% growth. After disbursing pensions and covering operational expenses, EOBI successfully added Rs 72.23 billion to its fund within just nine months, the Minister was briefed.

The incumbent chairman introduced significant reforms, including the implementation of the “Formula Pension,” resulting in higher pensions for long-serving workers. He also championed the restoration of minimum pensions for retirees of establishments entangled in legal disputes over contribution rates. Under his leadership, high-level Board meetings were conducted, leading to the Board of Trustees’ (BOT) approval of a proposal to increase the minimum pension by 15% effective from January 1, 2025. This landmark decision is now awaiting final approval from the Federal Cabinet and is set to benefit approximately half a million pensioners, with an estimated annual financial impact of Rs 10 billion.

Facing a severe shortage of human resources - operating at only 38% of its sanctioned strength - EOBI’s service delivery was being hampered. Recognizing this, the current management expedited the recruitment process of candidates selected through a rigorous testing process conducted by LUMS. With the conclusion of the induction phase, the new officers are expected to join the institution shortly, further strengthening its operational capacity.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain expressed satisfaction over EOBI’s extraordinary performance and reiterated his commitment to transforming the organization into a self-sustained, transparent, and high-performing institution. He directed the management to expand the coverage of EOBI’s social protection schemes, particularly by advocating for amendments in the law to include establishments with fewer than 10 employees that is for universal coverage and sectors currently exempted under the EOB Act, such as agriculture, financial institutions, domestic workers and statutory bodies.

It is worth mentioning that EOBI, a key social protection organization operating under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, continues to serve the working class of Pakistan by providing Old-Age Pensions, Survivor Pensions, Invalidity Pensions, and Old-Age Grants. The recent developments at EOBI mark a new era of reforms, resilience, and service excellence, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the future of Pakistan’s workforce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

EOBI Chaudhry Salik Hussain

Comments

200 characters

Minister briefed on EOBI performance during 3 Quarters of FY2024-25

Budget proposals: Independent experts evaluating: Aurangzeb

Pakistan on the cusp of digital economy boom: PM

Country making a big push to become IT powerhouse: PM

Respite only for salaried individuals: FY26 budget will be ‘tough’ without GST relief: FBR chief

Dar says Pakistan won’t ‘initiate’ any escalatory move

Labour Day today

NA body adopts report on Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill: Restrictions on transactions of non-filers from July 1

Profitability of listed banks jumps to Rs173bn

Issues facing rice exporters to be resolved: Aurangzeb

Rs118bn short of target: April provisional collection totals Rs845bn

Read more stories