PSL 10: Rauf, Raza guide Lahore Qalandars to 88-run win over Islamabad United

Haris Rauf and Sikandar Raza starred for Lahore Qalandars as they registered a thumping 88-run victory over Islamabad United in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday night.

Batting first, Lahore piled up a mammoth total of 209 for 6 in their 20 overs, with explosive contributions throughout the middle order.

Fakhar Zaman led the charge early with a fluent 44 off 30 balls, while Sam Billings (38 off 17) and Sikandar Raza (39 off 17) provided a fiery finish to the innings. Daryl Mitchell also chipped in with a quick 28 off 18 deliveries.

Islamabad’s bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs, with Jason Holder (2/54) and Imad Wasim (2/26) among the wicket-takers, though both leaked runs at an expensive rate.

Chasing 210, United never got going and were bundled out for just 121 in 16.5 overs. Haris Rauf led the demolition with a brilliant spell of 4 for 31, while Sikandar Raza backed up his batting performance with 3 for 20.

Only Andries Gous (41 off 27) and Salman Agha (36 off 25) offered brief resistance, but the rest of the lineup crumbled under relentless pressure.

With this win, Qalandars climbed to the second position on the points table, reviving their campaign in style.

Next fixture

There will be a double-header in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, May 1. In the afternoon clash, Multan Sultans will face Karachi Kings at 3:30 PM local time, while the night fixture will see hosts Lahore Qalandars take on Quetta Gladiators at 8:00 PM.

