PSL 10: Rauf, Raza guide Lahore Qalandars to 88-run win over Islamabad United

Syed Ahmed Raza Published April 30, 2025 Updated May 1, 2025 12:06am

Haris Rauf and Sikandar Raza starred for Lahore Qalandars as they registered a thumping 88-run victory over Islamabad United in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday night.

Batting first, Lahore piled up a mammoth total of 209 for 6 in their 20 overs, with explosive contributions throughout the middle order.

Fakhar Zaman led the charge early with a fluent 44 off 30 balls, while Sam Billings (38 off 17) and Sikandar Raza (39 off 17) provided a fiery finish to the innings. Daryl Mitchell also chipped in with a quick 28 off 18 deliveries.

PSL 10: Shaheen Afridi completes 300 T20 wickets

Islamabad’s bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs, with Jason Holder (2/54) and Imad Wasim (2/26) among the wicket-takers, though both leaked runs at an expensive rate.

Chasing 210, United never got going and were bundled out for just 121 in 16.5 overs. Haris Rauf led the demolition with a brilliant spell of 4 for 31, while Sikandar Raza backed up his batting performance with 3 for 20.

Only Andries Gous (41 off 27) and Salman Agha (36 off 25) offered brief resistance, but the rest of the lineup crumbled under relentless pressure.

With this win, Qalandars climbed to the second position on the points table, reviving their campaign in style.

PSL 10: Haris Rauf completes 300 T20 wickets

Next fixture

There will be a double-header in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, May 1. In the afternoon clash, Multan Sultans will face Karachi Kings at 3:30 PM local time, while the night fixture will see hosts Lahore Qalandars take on Quetta Gladiators at 8:00 PM.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

