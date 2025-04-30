AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
PSL 10: Haris Rauf completes 300 T20 wickets

BR Web Desk Published April 30, 2025

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf reached a significant career milestone on Wednesday, becoming only the fourth Pakistani pacer to claim 300 wickets in T20 cricket.

Rauf achieved the feat during tonight’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Islamabad United, where he delivered a fiery three-over spell, picking up 4 wickets for just 31 runs.

His clinical performance helped restrict United and reinforced his reputation as one of Pakistan’s premier T20 strike bowlers.

The 30-year-old speedster, known for his lethal pace and deceptive variations, now has 300 wickets in 228 T20 matches at an average of 22.73 and a strike rate of 16.3. His best T20 figures remain 5 for 27.

PSL 10: Fakhar, Billings power Lahore to thumping win over Quetta

Rauf has represented Pakistan in 83 T20 Internationals, claiming 118 wickets at an average of 20.66. He also has four four-wicket hauls in the format and remains a key weapon in Pakistan’s white-ball setup.

His overall T20 career includes appearances in leagues around the world, including the Big Bash League (BBL), where he gained prominence with the Melbourne Stars, and in the PSL with Lahore Qalandars.

PSL 10: Shaheen Afridi completes 300 T20 wickets

His spell also marks a strong return to form for the pacer, who recently recovered from injury setbacks. His performance will boost Lahore Qalandars’ campaign and further solidify his place in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup plans.

With this achievement, Rauf joins an elite group of Pakistani bowlers with 300+ T20 wickets, alongside Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, and Shaheen Afridi.

