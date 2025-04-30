PSL 10: Shaheen Afridi completes 300 T20 wickets

Pakistan’s star pacer and Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi etched his name into the record books on Tuesday by completing 300 wickets in T20 cricket during a commanding victory against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi reached the milestone in his 216th T20 appearance, delivering an economical spell of 1 for 10 in 2 overs. His leadership and disciplined bowling helped Qalandars seal a comprehensive 88-run win, propelling them to second place on the PSL points table.

The 23-year-old left-arm fast bowler now has 300 wickets in 216 T20 innings, boasting an impressive average of 21.28 and a strike rate of 16.0. His best figures in the format remain a stunning 6 for 19.

Shaheen, who has represented Pakistan in 79 T20 Internationals, has taken 102 wickets at an average of 22.12 and an economy rate of 7.90. Known for his explosive new-ball spells and ability to strike in the death overs, Afridi has become a cornerstone of Pakistan’s pace attack across all formats.

This latest achievement places him among the elite group of Pakistani bowlers to cross the 300 T20 wickets mark, joining the likes of Wahab Riaz and Haris Rauf.

Afridi’s performance on Tuesday reinforced his individual brilliance and strengthened Qalandars’ campaign as they eye a playoff berth with momentum and confidence.