PM Shehbaz, US Secretary of State Rubio discuss regional tensions, bilateral ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday evening, during which the two sides discussed recent regional developments, counter-terrorism cooperation, and ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz conveyed his best wishes for U.S. President Donald Trump and expressed Pakistan’s desire to work closely with the U.S. administration across all areas of mutual interest.

The call comes in the wake of heightened tensions in South Asia following the Pahalgam incident. The Prime Minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on the regional situation, strongly condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He underscored Pakistan’s longstanding contributions in the global fight against terrorism, citing over 90,000 lives lost and economic losses exceeding $152 billion.

Sharif criticised what he termed as India’s “escalatory and provocative behaviour” and said such actions could undermine Pakistan’s ongoing counter-terrorism operations, especially against groups such as ISKP, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which he claimed were operating from Afghan soil.

The prime minister categorically rejected Indian attempts to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident and reiterated his call for a transparent and neutral international investigation. He urged the United States to encourage India to reduce tensions and avoid inflammatory rhetoric.

Sharif also expressed concern over India’s alleged move to “weaponise water,” warning that such actions endangered the lives of 240 million Pakistanis and violated the spirit of the Indus Waters Treaty. He emphasised that the treaty did not permit unilateral withdrawal or violations by either party.

On the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s position that a peaceful resolution was essential for long-term stability in South Asia.

Turning to bilateral cooperation, Sharif said the U.S. and Pakistan had enjoyed seven decades of strong partnership and that both sides could expand collaboration in key areas, particularly counter-terrorism and economic growth. He specifically mentioned opportunities in the minerals sector as a potential area for enhanced cooperation.

The prime minister also highlighted the economic reforms introduced by his government over the past year, claiming that these measures had placed Pakistan on a path toward economic recovery.

Secretary of State Rubio thanked the prime minister for the detailed exchange of views and emphasised the importance of continued engagement between the two countries to promote peace and stability in the region.