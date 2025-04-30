AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, US Secretary of State Rubio discuss regional tensions, bilateral ties

  • PM underscores Pakistan’s longstanding contributions in the global fight against terrorism
  • Says India’s "escalatory and provocative behaviour" could undermine Pakistan’s ongoing counter-terrorism operations
BR Web Desk Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 10:36pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday evening, during which the two sides discussed recent regional developments, counter-terrorism cooperation, and ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz conveyed his best wishes for U.S. President Donald Trump and expressed Pakistan’s desire to work closely with the U.S. administration across all areas of mutual interest.

‘Nothing to do with it, period’: FM Dar rejects India’s Pahalgam claims, demands ‘joint probe TORs’

The call comes in the wake of heightened tensions in South Asia following the Pahalgam incident. The Prime Minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on the regional situation, strongly condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He underscored Pakistan’s longstanding contributions in the global fight against terrorism, citing over 90,000 lives lost and economic losses exceeding $152 billion.

Sharif criticised what he termed as India’s “escalatory and provocative behaviour” and said such actions could undermine Pakistan’s ongoing counter-terrorism operations, especially against groups such as ISKP, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which he claimed were operating from Afghan soil.

‘From Balochistan to Lahore’: DG ISPR reveals Indian army’s ‘institutional’ role in terrorism in Pakistan

The prime minister categorically rejected Indian attempts to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident and reiterated his call for a transparent and neutral international investigation. He urged the United States to encourage India to reduce tensions and avoid inflammatory rhetoric.

Sharif also expressed concern over India’s alleged move to “weaponise water,” warning that such actions endangered the lives of 240 million Pakistanis and violated the spirit of the Indus Waters Treaty. He emphasised that the treaty did not permit unilateral withdrawal or violations by either party.

On the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s position that a peaceful resolution was essential for long-term stability in South Asia.

Turning to bilateral cooperation, Sharif said the U.S. and Pakistan had enjoyed seven decades of strong partnership and that both sides could expand collaboration in key areas, particularly counter-terrorism and economic growth. He specifically mentioned opportunities in the minerals sector as a potential area for enhanced cooperation.

The prime minister also highlighted the economic reforms introduced by his government over the past year, claiming that these measures had placed Pakistan on a path toward economic recovery.

Secretary of State Rubio thanked the prime minister for the detailed exchange of views and emphasised the importance of continued engagement between the two countries to promote peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan and India Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan India relations US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Pakistan India tensions Pakistani and Indian troops exchanged fire

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz, US Secretary of State Rubio discuss regional tensions, bilateral ties

Pak-India tensions: KSE-100 Index closes over 3% lower amid strong selling pressure

Pakistan’s current account to remain positive for full fiscal year 2024-25, says Aurangzeb

India intends to launch military strike within next 24-36 hours, Pakistan info minister says

Pakistan to introduce industrial policy focused on growth, exports: Haroon Akhtar

Indian benchmarks notch monthly gains on trade deal hopes, tensions with Pakistan weigh

Pakistan dollar bonds drop amid rising tensions with India

FM Dar tells US envoy Pakistan will ‘safeguard national interests’ amid India tensions

PAF forces Indian Rafale jets patrolling in IIOJK to retreat

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Read more stories