AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Startup Recorder

Pakistani health tech startup MedIQ raises $6m

  • Funding round is 'one of the largest in the history of Saudi Arabia's health tech sector'
BR Web Desk Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 07:12pm
MedIQ CEO and founder Dr Saira Siddique
MedIQ CEO and founder Dr Saira Siddique

Pakistani health tech startup MedIQ raised $6m in a Series A funding round led by Qatar’s Rasmal Ventures and Saudi Arabia’s Joa Capital, with follow-on investment from existing backers.

According to a statement released Thursday, the funding round is one of the largest in the history of the Kingdom’s health tech sector and will be used to fuel MedIQ’s further expansion across a market sector worth SAR 7.2bn (almost $2bn) in Saudi Arabia.

Founded in Pakistan in 2020 by physician-turned-health economist and entrepreneur Dr. Saira Siddique, the startup has a vision to become “the operating system” for healthcare in the MENAP (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) region.

The company had previously raised $3.8m in seed and bridge rounds to build its foundation in Pakistan. It has raised a total of $9.8 million, entered Saudi Arabia in 2023, and employs 180 people across Islamabad and Riyadh.

According to Yousef AlYousefi, CEO of Joa Capital: “We’re excited to see MedIQ continue its growth in SA where it has become the undisputed market leader.”

He said the firm’s growth plans underline its commitment “to creating value for patients and healthcare providers in Saudi Arabia and Middle East, by empowering them with technology, data, ease of access and affordable solutions in healthcare.”

Meanwhile Soumaya Ben Beya Dridje, partner at Rasmal Ventures, said: “MedIQ’s bold vision to transform healthcare delivery across the Middle East and beyond deeply resonates with us.”

“Our investment, alongside Joa Capital, reflects our commitment to advancing health tech solutions that redefine traditional healthcare models. By backing startups like MedIQ, we aim to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen the GCC and regional healthcare ecosystem.”

MedIQ’s plans for growth include AI-driven digitization of healthcare facilities and back-office operations of insurance companies to provide seamless patient-centred experience for improved patient satisfaction. This shall be followed by the expansion to Qatar and neighbouring GCC countries.

The story behind MedIQ

MedIQ was born out of a personal health crisis experienced by Dr Saira Siddique, who was left paralyzed and hospitalized for over a year. During this time, she experienced “the fragmented and inaccessible nature of Pakistan’s healthcare system,” according to the statement.

This led her to launch MedIQ, “with the goal of creating a coherent, interconnected, and digitally enabled healthcare ecosystem”.

“MedIQ isn’t just another health app,” she said.

“We’re building the backbone of digital healthcare — a scalable infrastructure that improves outcomes and reduces costs. It started with a simple idea: what if healthcare worked like any modern service — connected, convenient, and patient-first?”

Startups Health Pakistan's startup

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani health tech startup MedIQ raises $6m

Pak-India tensions: KSE-100 Index closes over 3% lower amid strong selling pressure

Pakistan’s current account to remain positive for full fiscal year 2024-25, says Aurangzeb

India intends to launch military strike within next 24-36 hours, Pakistan info minister says

Indian benchmarks notch monthly gains on trade deal hopes, tensions with Pakistan weigh

Pakistan dollar bonds drop amid rising tensions with India

FM Dar tells US envoy Pakistan will ‘safeguard national interests’ amid India tensions

PAF forces Indian Rafale jets patrolling in IIOJK to retreat

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,400 in Pakistan

Sindh announces subsidies to farmers on fertiliser, seeds

Read more stories