AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks notch monthly gains on trade deal hopes, tensions with Pakistan weigh

Reuters Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 05:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian benchmarks closed flat on Wednesday but wrapped up a strong month, with both the Nifty 50 and Sensex logging monthly gains on expectations of a US-India trade deal and renewed foreign inflows.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.01% to 22,334.2 and the BSE Sensex lost 0.06% to 80,242.24 on Wednesday.

For April, the Nifty and Sensex gained 3.5% and 3.7%, respectively.

Daily moves were muted as HDFC Bank offset pressure from tensions with Pakistan.

Banks and financials led monthly gains, helped by stable earnings from key constituents and foreign inflows.

Pak-India tensions: KSE-100 Index closes over 3% lower amid strong selling pressure

Meanwhile, the IT index fell 3% in April, logging declines for the fourth month in a row - its longest losing streak since October 2016.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pumped in $4.4 billion in Indian stocks in the last ten sessions, their longest buying spree in nearly two years, fuelled by trade deal optimism with the US

Officials from both countries have hinted at a potential bilateral deal as early as this week or next.

Indian benchmarks surrender gains as Kashmir jitters offset trade deal optimism

“Shift of money to emerging markets from the US due to economic uncertainty and expectation of a trade deal between India and the US helped markets higher in April,” said Samrat Dasgupta, CEO of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

He, however, warned that jitters over potential escalations between India and Pakistan could keep markets highly volatile going forward.

Among stocks, non-bank lender Bajaj Finance fell 5% on Wednesday as brokerages flagged weak quarterly pre-provision profit and higher credit costs as negatives.

However, HDFC Bank, the heaviest stock on the Nifty, rose 0.9%, lending support to the benchmarks.

Indian markets will be closed for a holiday on Thursday. Trading will resume on May 2, Friday.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks notch monthly gains on trade deal hopes, tensions with Pakistan weigh

Pakistan’s current account to remain positive for full fiscal year 2024-25, says Aurangzeb

India intends to launch military strike within next 24-36 hours, Pakistan info minister says

DG ISPR, FM Dar to hold joint press conference tonight at 7:10pm

Pakistan dollar bonds drop amid rising tensions with India

PAF forces Indian Rafale jets patrolling in IIOJK to retreat

Sindh announces subsidies to farmers on fertilizer, seeds

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,400 in Pakistan

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

Read more stories