AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Askari Zabardast Current Account: Sab Kuch Tou Hai Is Mein!

Sponsored Content Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 04:47pm

In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, modern banking demands more than just basic functionality — it calls for smart, seamless, and value-driven solutions. The Askari Zabardast Current Account rises to meet this challenge, delivering a comprehensive experience designed around your unique financial needs. Whether you are a salaried individual, a sole proprietor or managing a growing enterprise, this account empowers you with ease, efficiency, and unmatched features.

With a bold promise at its core — Sab Kuch Tou Hai Is Mein! — It is not just a current account, it is the spirit of Zabardast banking. It ensures a banking experience that covers every essential need and offers more than you could imagine. It is a promise of Zabardast convenience — built to simplify, empower, and elevate your everyday banking.

Zabardast Banking Solution for All

The Askari Zabardast Current Account is designed to serve a diverse range of customer segments:

  • Individuals (either singly or jointly)
  • Sole Proprietors
  • Partnership
  • Small Enterprises
  • Medium Enterprises
  • Private & Public Limited Companies
  • Corporate & Commercial Organizations
  • Financial Institutions (FIs)
  • Other Institutions (Armed forces etc.)
  • Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs)
  • NGOs/NPOs /Trust/Charitable Organizations etc.

Free Zabardast Features

A world of free services awaits you with the Askari Zabardast Current Account:

  • A Debit Card is issued at no cost for individuals and sole proprietors.
  • Your first cheque book, containing 25 leaves, is provided free of charge.
  • You can make intercity and online cash deposits or withdrawals across the AKBL network without paying any fees.
  • Transfer funds within Askari Bank without paying anything.
  • You can get Banker’s Cheques, issued without any service charges.
  • E-Statements are accessible anytime, anywhere, without incurring a cost.
  • Inter-bank fund transfers through RAAST are available to you at no charge.
  • Internet Banking services are provided free for individuals and sole proprietors.

Free Value-Added Services

Maintain an average monthly balance of PKR 25,000 and enjoy the following value-added services at no extra charge:

  • Your annual VISA Debit Card fee will be waived.
  • You can request cheque books whenever needed, without incurring charges.
  • No fees will apply on returned cheques.
  • You’ll receive SMS alerts for all over-the-counter (OTC) transactions.
  • Complimentary accidental insurance or Takaful coverage will be provided.
  • Duplicate account statements can be requested without any cost.
  • Same-day and special clearing services are available to you free of charge.
  • Intercity cheque clearing will not incur any additional charges.
  • Avail stop payment facility without any service charges.
  • Banker’s Cheques can be cancelled without any associated charges.

The Time Is Now – Get Your Askari Zabardast Current Account Today!

Open your Askari Zabardast Current Account today! You can apply online by scanning the QR code or using the links below. You may also visit the nearest Askari Bank branch, or call us at (051) 111-000-787.

Experience the freedom to manage your finances like never before because Sab Kuch Tou Hai Is Mein!

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ws.AskariAccountOpeningMobileApp

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/askari-digital-acc-opening-app/id6739287661

Sponsored Content

This content was produced by an external party/sponsor. Business Recorder does not have any editorial input or oversight of this content, nor does this necessarily reflect the views of Business Recorder or any of its affiliated entities.

Business Recorder is not responsible for accuracy, timeliness, any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.

Comments

200 characters

Askari Zabardast Current Account: Sab Kuch Tou Hai Is Mein!

Pakistan’s current account to remain positive for full fiscal year 2024-25, says Aurangzeb

India intends to launch military strike within next 24-36 hours, Pakistan info minister says

Indian benchmarks notch monthly gains on trade deal hopes, tensions with Pakistan weigh

DG ISPR, FM Dar to hold joint press conference tonight at 7:10pm

Pakistan dollar bonds drop amid rising tensions with India

PAF forces Indian Rafale jets patrolling in IIOJK to retreat

Sindh announces subsidies to farmers on fertilizer, seeds

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,400 in Pakistan

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

Read more stories