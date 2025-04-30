Askari Zabardast Current Account: Sab Kuch Tou Hai Is Mein!

In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, modern banking demands more than just basic functionality — it calls for smart, seamless, and value-driven solutions. The Askari Zabardast Current Account rises to meet this challenge, delivering a comprehensive experience designed around your unique financial needs. Whether you are a salaried individual, a sole proprietor or managing a growing enterprise, this account empowers you with ease, efficiency, and unmatched features.

With a bold promise at its core — Sab Kuch Tou Hai Is Mein! — It is not just a current account, it is the spirit of Zabardast banking. It ensures a banking experience that covers every essential need and offers more than you could imagine. It is a promise of Zabardast convenience — built to simplify, empower, and elevate your everyday banking.

Zabardast Banking Solution for All

The Askari Zabardast Current Account is designed to serve a diverse range of customer segments:

Individuals (either singly or jointly)

Sole Proprietors

Partnership

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Private & Public Limited Companies

Corporate & Commercial Organizations

Financial Institutions (FIs)

Other Institutions (Armed forces etc.)

Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs)

NGOs/NPOs /Trust/Charitable Organizations etc.

Free Zabardast Features

A world of free services awaits you with the Askari Zabardast Current Account:

A Debit Card is issued at no cost for individuals and sole proprietors.

Your first cheque book, containing 25 leaves, is provided free of charge.

You can make intercity and online cash deposits or withdrawals across the AKBL network without paying any fees.

Transfer funds within Askari Bank without paying anything.

You can get Banker’s Cheques, issued without any service charges.

E-Statements are accessible anytime, anywhere, without incurring a cost.

Inter-bank fund transfers through RAAST are available to you at no charge.

Internet Banking services are provided free for individuals and sole proprietors.

Free Value-Added Services

Maintain an average monthly balance of PKR 25,000 and enjoy the following value-added services at no extra charge:

Your annual VISA Debit Card fee will be waived.

You can request cheque books whenever needed, without incurring charges.

No fees will apply on returned cheques.

You’ll receive SMS alerts for all over-the-counter (OTC) transactions.

Complimentary accidental insurance or Takaful coverage will be provided.

Duplicate account statements can be requested without any cost.

Same-day and special clearing services are available to you free of charge.

Intercity cheque clearing will not incur any additional charges.

Avail stop payment facility without any service charges.

Banker’s Cheques can be cancelled without any associated charges.

The Time Is Now – Get Your Askari Zabardast Current Account Today!

Open your Askari Zabardast Current Account today! You can apply online by scanning the QR code or using the links below. You may also visit the nearest Askari Bank branch, or call us at (051) 111-000-787.

Experience the freedom to manage your finances like never before because Sab Kuch Tou Hai Is Mein!

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ws.AskariAccountOpeningMobileApp

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/askari-digital-acc-opening-app/id6739287661