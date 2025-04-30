AIRLINK 151.51 Decreased By ▼ -8.77 (-5.47%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.17%)
CNERGY 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.74%)
CPHL 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-6.17%)
FCCL 42.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.72%)
FFL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.28%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
HUBC 131.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-4.17%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.69%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.34%)
MLCF 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.51%)
OGDC 200.20 Decreased By ▼ -7.61 (-3.66%)
PACE 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.62%)
PAEL 41.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.88%)
PIAHCLA 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.75%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.39%)
POWER 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.04%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.35 (-4.68%)
PRL 27.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.53%)
PTC 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-5.25%)
SEARL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-4.24%)
SSGC 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-6.05%)
SYM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.94%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
TPLP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.24%)
TRG 63.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.3%)
WAVESAPP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.76%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
BR100 11,734 Decreased By -420.5 (-3.46%)
BR30 34,415 Decreased By -1452.2 (-4.05%)
KSE100 111,076 Decreased By -3795.8 (-3.3%)
KSE30 33,916 Decreased By -1351.4 (-3.83%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises on trade talk hopes; set for first monthly gain in four

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 01:45pm

HONG KONG: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose slightly on Wednesday as investors awaited developments in US-Japan tariff talks, putting the benchmark on track for its first monthly gain since December.

The Nikkei ended the morning session 0.2% higher at 35,902.51, after briefly slipping into losses in early trades.

The index was headed toward its fifth straight session of gains, the longest winning streak since last August.

The broader Topix added 0.4% to 2,660.24.

Japan’s top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, said he aims to make steady progress in tariff negotiations with the US He will travel to Washington later in the day to meet his counterparts for a second round of discussions.

Fresh data showed Japan’s March factory output fell more than expected, dragged down by its key motor vehicle industry as US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies continued to rattle manufacturers.

“The Nikkei’s gains were limited as investors are waiting for the next step in the tariff talks,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“For the Nikkei to climb further, a concrete cue - such as an agreement between Japan and the US — is needed.”

The benchmark index has now largely recovered from the shocks of the tariffs announced in early April, gaining 0.8% so far in April and looking to end its first month in the green since December.

Japan’s Nikkei bounces as US tariff fears ease, yen softens

The markets have largely restored the calm in recent weeks on hopes of easing trade tensions. Moving away from US assets amid the tariff-induced chaos also helped Nikkei’s rebound.

The stock that gained the most on Wednesday among the top 30 core Topix names was Sony Group, up 5.11%, after a report the group is considering spinning off its semiconductor arm, in a move that would unlock value in the company.

The under-performers were Hitachi, down 4.8%, followed by Fast Retailing, which lost 2.4%. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at its two-day policy meeting ending Thursday.

A weaker yen generally benefits Japanese equities by boosting the value of exporters’ overseas revenues. Last month, Trump accused Tokyo of pursuing policies to weaken the yen, arguing that it gave Japan an unfair trade advantage.

Japan's Nikkei share

Japan’s Nikkei rises on trade talk hopes; set for first monthly gain in four

