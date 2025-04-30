PAF forces Indian Rafale jets patrolling in IIOJK to retreat

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) forced four Rafale fighters jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to retreat as tension between the two neighbors rise following the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“On the night of April 29/30, four Indian Rafale jets conducted patrolling within Indian geographical boundaries over IIOJK,” APP quoted security sources as saying.

However, the PAF immediately detected the Indian fighter jets, the sources said.

“As a result of PAF’s diligent action, the Indian Rafale jets panicked and were forced to flee,” PTV News reported.

The latest development comes after Information Minister Attaullah Tarar in the wee hours of Wednesday warned of a likely military strike by India on Pakistan in the next 24 to 36 hours.

“Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext,” the minister said in a press conference as well as in a post on X.

“Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response. India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region,” he added.

Twenty-six people were killed and 17 were injured when gunmen opened fire at tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), for which India blames Pakistan, while Islamabad denies any involvement.

Since the attack, relations have plunged to their lowest level in years, with India accusing Pakistan of supporting “cross-border terrorism” after gunmen carried out the worst attack on civilians in contested Muslim-majority IIOJK for a quarter of a century.

On Tuesday, Pakistan successfully foiled an attack and shot down an Indian quadcopter along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, the Government of Pakistan said the enemy attempted to conduct surveillance using a quadcopter in the Bhimber area’s Manawar Sector.

“Pakistan Army, through timely action, foiled this attempt by the enemy,” the statement read.