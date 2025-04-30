AIRLINK 150.89 Decreased By ▼ -9.39 (-5.86%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.59%)
CNERGY 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.48%)
CPHL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-5.93%)
FCCL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.7%)
FFL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.48%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
HUBC 131.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-4.39%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.69%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.34%)
MLCF 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-4.24%)
OGDC 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.31 (-3.52%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-6.01%)
PAEL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-5.05%)
PIAHCLA 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
PIBTL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-6.61%)
POWER 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.56%)
PPL 149.95 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-4.55%)
PRL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.64%)
PTC 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-5.25%)
SEARL 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-4.36%)
SSGC 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-5.92%)
SYM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.14%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.12%)
TRG 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.32%)
WAVESAPP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.76%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
BR100 11,734 Decreased By -420.5 (-3.46%)
BR30 34,415 Decreased By -1452.2 (-4.05%)
KSE100 111,034 Decreased By -3837.7 (-3.34%)
KSE30 33,904 Decreased By -1363.3 (-3.87%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan inches lower, set for losing month, as tariff damage starts to emerge

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 12:48pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan inched lower against the dollar on Wednesday and looked set to post a loss for the month, as early signs of damage on the broader economy from higher tariffs under US President Donald Trump start to emerge.

China’s manufacturing activity contracted in April, an official factory survey showed on Wednesday, keeping alive calls for further stimulus as Trump’s broad April 2 “Liberation Day” tariffs snapped two months of recovery.

“We expect the yuan to weaken somewhat further because of President Trump’s tariffs,” said Tommy Wu, chief China economist at Commerzbank.

“Tariffs have reached the maximum levels and both the US and China will try to de-escalate trade tensions at some point. However, trade talks may not happen any time soon, nor will they result in any material outcomes quickly.”

Trump imposed 145% duties on Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate with 125% levies on US imports and other counter-measures.

Wu expects the yuan to weaken to 7.5 per dollar by the end of June and sees the level as “the line in the sand” for the central bank.

As of 0248 GMT, the onshore yuan was 0.04% lower at 7.2745 per dollar.

If it finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have lost 0.24% for the month.

Its offshore counterpart weakened about 0.06% to 7.2730 per dollar by 0248 GMT.

Yuan hits highest level since April 2

The onshore yuan jumped on Tuesday and at one point had wiped out all the losses since the April 2 tariff shock, as investors rushed to square their positions towards the month-end and ahead of the long holiday.

Mainland Chinese financial markets will be closed for the Labor Day holiday from Wednesday, and trading will resume on May 6.

“We maintain our view of gradual yuan depreciation due to the impact of tariffs, ongoing deflationary pressures, weak growth, and capital account pressures, which may act as a drag on other Asian currencies,” analysts at Barclays said in a note.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.2014 per dollar, its strongest since April 7 and 656 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.2670.

This month, the PBOC slightly eased its control on the currency, allowing official guidance to weaken past the key threshold of 7.2.

However, the guidance came in stronger than market forecasts, which traders interpreted as an official attempt to keep the yuan steady while allowing some flexibility to counteract tariff shocks.

Underlining the external risks, however, the yuan’s value against its major trading partners, as measured by the CFETS yuan basket index, has fallen about 5.19% so far this year to 96.20, according to Reuters calculations based on official data.

Against the dollar, the yuan traded up 0.35% year-to-date.

Analysts at BNP Paribas said in a note that the PBOC “would prefer to have the yuan weaken against the basket as an effective, less disruptive way to manage the impact of tariffs.”

Yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan inches lower, set for losing month, as tariff damage starts to emerge

India intends to launch military strike within next 24-36 hours, Pakistan info minister says

PAF forces Indian Rafale jets patrolling in IIOJK to retreat

Sindh announces subsidies to farmers on fertilizer, seeds

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

‘Cartelisation’: CCP imposes Rs155 million fine on poultry hatcheries

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on May 5: SBP

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Read more stories