AIRLINK 154.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-3.47%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.59%)
CPHL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-4.77%)
FCCL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.01%)
FLYNG 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.67%)
HUBC 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.81%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.19%)
KOSM 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.63%)
MLCF 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.51%)
OGDC 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-2.8%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.13%)
PAEL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.48%)
POWER 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.3%)
PPL 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-3.88%)
PRL 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.6%)
PTC 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.55%)
SEARL 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-3.3%)
SSGC 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-5.54%)
SYM 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.75%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.42%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.63%)
TRG 63.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.52%)
WAVESAPP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.3%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -285.3 (-2.35%)
BR30 34,873 Decreased By -995 (-2.77%)
KSE100 112,022 Decreased By -2850.4 (-2.48%)
KSE30 34,239 Decreased By -1027.7 (-2.91%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Samsung Elec drops Q2 outlook due to trade uncertainties

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 11:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics on Wednesday dropped its business outlook for the current quarter and warned US tariff policies could cut demand for its key products such as smartphones.

The technology giant said it expected its semiconductor business to encounter greater uncertainties throughout the year, while its smartphone shipments faced downward pressure in the second quarter.

“Ongoing uncertainty surrounding US tariff policies continues to pose a potential risk of demand slowdown,” a Samsung executive told analysts on an earnings call.

The world’s largest memory chipmaker reported a small rise in first-quarter operating profit as customers concerned about US tariffs rushed to purchase smartphones and commodity chips, mitigating the impact of its underperforming artificial intelligence chip business.

Samsung reported 6.7 trillion won ($4.68 billion) in operating profit for the quarter ended in March, up 1.2% from a year earlier and in line with its earlier estimate.

Samsung shares, one of the worst-performing major tech stocks last year, fell 0.4% in line with the broader market.

Steep US tariffs on Chinese goods and toughening restrictions on AI chip sales to China, Samsung’s top market, threaten to dampen demand for some of the electronics components the company produces such as chips and smartphone displays.

US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs, most of which have been suspended until July, threaten to hit dozens of countries including Vietnam and South Korea where Samsung produces smartphones and displays.

Samsung said it was considering relocating the production of TVs and home appliances in response to the tariffs.

Strong mobile profit

Samsung’s mobile device and network business reported a 23% rise in profit to 4.3 trillion won during the period, reaching its highest level in four years, helped by the latest version of the flagship Galaxy S model with AI features.

Samsung has accelerated smartphone production in Vietnam, India and South Korea ahead of the US duties, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier.

While mobile performed strongly, the chip division’s operating profit slumped 42% to 1.1 trillion won from a year earlier despite chip stockpiling by some customers.

Samsung reported a fall in sales of High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) - used in AI processors - due in part to US export controls on AI chips. Analysts estimate that about one third of Samsung’s HBM revenue has come from China, and it lags behind cross-town rival SK Hynix in supplying such chips to Nvidia in the United States.

Samsung says TV business to be less affected by US tariffs due to Mexico output

SK Hynix last week logged its second-highest quarterly operating profit in the first quarter with a 158% jump to 7.4 trillion won, boosted by strong AI-related demand.

Samsung said it expected robust demand for AI servers to continue in the current quarter, and planned to ramp up its enhanced 12-layer HBM3E chips during the period.

Revenue rose 10% to 79.1 trillion won in the January-to-March period, in line with its earlier estimate of 79 trillion won.

Samsung Electronics SK Hynix

Comments

200 characters

Samsung Elec drops Q2 outlook due to trade uncertainties

Pak-India tensions: KSE-100 loses over 1,750 points in early trade

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

‘Cartelisation’: CCP imposes Rs155 million fine on poultry hatcheries

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Oil drops, poised for biggest monthly fall in three years

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives in Pakistan

Read more stories