Apr 30, 2025
Markets

Indian bond yields edge higher as traders book profits

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 10:53am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields rose in early deals on Wednesday, with traders paring positions to book profits before the sale of a new 10-year bond on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.3573% as of 10:35 a.m. IST, compared with the previous close of 6.3419%.

The Indian bond market will be shut on Thursday due to a local holiday.

“As expected, we are seeing some consolidation in the benchmark at around 6.34%-6.35% levels, and we do not expect any major moves ahead of the holiday, with action shifting to Friday when a new 10-year bond would be sold,” a trader with a primary dealership said.

The Reserve Bank of India will sell a new 10-year bond on Friday, which is likely to attract strong bidding interest, traders said.

Investors have largely been selling bonds to make room for the new 10-year benchmark paper, they said.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to purchase government bonds worth up to 1.25 trillion rupees ($14.7 billion) through four tranches in the next three weeks.

Indian bond yields slide as RBI’s bond buy plan aids sentiment

Overall market sentiment has been upbeat since the Reserve Bank of India announced a larger-than-expected bond purchase plan for May.

The current demand-supply dynamics in the domestic bond market favour a downward trend in yields, traders said.

The central bank’s bond purchase plan and upcoming bond redemptions have pushed net debt supply in the April-to-June quarter to nearly nil.

