AIRLINK 155.02 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-3.28%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.97%)
CPHL 82.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-4.39%)
FCCL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.7%)
FFL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.41%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
HUBC 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.45%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.19%)
KOSM 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.63%)
MLCF 66.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-3.22%)
OGDC 201.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.96 (-2.87%)
PACE 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.33%)
PAEL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.15%)
POWER 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.97%)
PPL 151.05 Decreased By ▼ -6.05 (-3.85%)
PRL 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.29%)
PTC 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.55%)
SEARL 81.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.35%)
SSGC 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-5.16%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.49%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
TPLP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.51%)
TRG 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
YOUW 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -285.3 (-2.35%)
BR30 34,873 Decreased By -995 (-2.77%)
KSE100 112,094 Decreased By -2778.5 (-2.42%)
KSE30 34,255 Decreased By -1012.2 (-2.87%)
Apr 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai copper set to surge on dwindling stocks, traders say

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 10:51am

SHANGHAI: Copper inventories on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) are expected to decline again this week, continuing the sharp drop and potentially triggering a price surge, according to four traders.

The surge in the prices of ShFE copper, a key metal for China’s vast manufacturing sector, will attract more metal to the exchange warehouses, making a complete stock depletion unlikely, traders said.

Already, the tightness is showing in the Yangshan copper premium, a gauge of China’s appetite for importing copper.

It stood at $93 a ton on Monday, the highest since December 2023 and up more than 40% since January 2.

Copper inventories on the ShFE dropped 32% to 116,753 tons last week, the steepest percentage decline on record, as local buyers took delivery of metal purchased during a price slump earlier this month.

One of the traders said ShFE copper stocks could fall another 10,000 tons when warehouse stocks are released on Wednesday, two days earlier than usual because of public holidays in China from May 1 to May 5.

Traders diverted copper to the US amid a threat of tariffs on US imports, leading to a slide in ShFE stocks and driving up prices on COMEX.

This fuelled a surge in COMEX stocks to 137,759 tons metric tons on Tuesday, up 45% since January 2 and at their highest since December 2018.

Copper rallies to one-month peak on signs of improving demand

The tariff threat on US imports boosted prices on the COMEX, while the anticipation of higher prices attracted shipments to the US, elevating COMEX inventory.

Consumers in China are struggling to secure supplies in an already tight Chinese market partly due to the US-China trade tensions, which have reduced a major source of scrap metal from the United States.

Typically, copper prices on the ShFE are higher than on COMEX due to differences in supply and demand in China and the US and other factors like freight and taxes.

But for much of the time since mid-March, COMEX copper prices have been higher due to the buying frenzy in anticipation of import tariffs.

Traders expect the price relationship to revert to normal as the need to replenish Chinese inventories takes precedence. One trader said the prospect of higher prices on ShFE could also draw metal stored in Shanghai’s bonded warehouses

. Stocks sat at 75,500 tons on April 24, down 5% week-on-week but nearly five times January 16’s low of 15,200 tons.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

Shanghai copper set to surge on dwindling stocks, traders say

Pak-India tensions: KSE-100 loses over 1,750 points in early trade

IT sector: $700m new foreign investment pledges secured: PM

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Reduced hydropower, costly fuels: Govt warns of potential hike in power bills

‘Cartelisation’: CCP imposes Rs155 million fine on poultry hatcheries

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

Oil drops, poised for biggest monthly fall in three years

US will call India, Pakistan to avoid escalation

UAE, Kuwait urge Pakistan to exercise restraint

Team comprising over dozen Chinese companies arrives in Pakistan

Read more stories