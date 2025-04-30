AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-30

Indian drone shot down along LOC

AFP Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Military shot down an Indian drone along the Line of control (LOC), state radio in Islamabad reported on Tuesday, a week after the deadliest attack on civilians in the contested region in years.

The Indian army also said that both sides exchanged fire for a fifth straight night along the Line of Control (LoC), a heavily fortified zone of high-altitude Himalayan outposts.

There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan on the exchange of fire but state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported that the military had shot down an Indian “quadcopter”, calling it a violation of its airspace.

Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours have plummeted after India accused Pakistan of backing an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22 in which 26 men were killed.

Islamabad has rejected the charge and both countries have since exchanged gunfire in Kashmir, diplomatic barbs, expelled citizens and ordered the border shut.

The unmanned Indian aircraft had attempted to conduct surveillance along the LoC in the Manawar Sector of the Bhimber area, the Radio Pakistan report said. It did not say when the incident happened. There was no comment from New Delhi.

India said the “Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control” overnight Monday to Tuesday.

The gunfire took place in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as in the Akhnoor sector, it said.

The Indian army said its troops had “responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation”. There were no reports of casualties.

India has said Tuesday is the deadline for Pakistani citizens to leave.

Analysts say they fear bellicose statements will escalate into possible military action.

“Both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia. Their harmonious coexistence is crucial to the peace, stability and development of the region,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

Iran has already offered to mediate and Saudi Arabia has said Riyadh was trying to “prevent an escalation”.

