Apr 30, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-30

World Bank approves $108m more aid for KP projects

Tahir Amin Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has approved $108 million in additional financing for the Rural Accessibility Project ($78 million) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project ($30 million) to enable both projects to achieve their objectives in improving access to health and education services, markets and jobs, in a way that strengthens resilience to natural disasters in the province.

“By rehabilitating critical rural road infrastructure and enhancing disaster preparedness, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project are not only improving access to essential services like health and education, but also fostering climate, economic resilience and creating job opportunities for local communities,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

The $78 million in additional financing for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project (KPRAP) will focus on providing safe and climate resilient road infrastructure, by upgrading and rehabilitating rural roads, thereby improving access to services including schools, health facilities, and markets.

The project is also supporting safe and affordable transport to school for girls. Overall, around 1.76 million people are expected to benefit from the project.

“This additional financing underscores the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province’s development goals,” said Muhammad Bilal Paracha, Task Team Leader for the project. “The project is crucial for improving the lives of people in the province, particularly women and girls, by enhancing access to essential services and economic opportunities.”

The $30 million in additional financing for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) will help enhance the province’s tourism sector by completing the rehabilitation of two roads that will improve access to the province’s pristine tourist spots in the vicinity. It will also support technical assistance and capacity building for the tourism industry and public sector stakeholders. The additional financing will support better destination management, heritage conservation, and the integration of digital platforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tourism industry.

“The KITE project is encouraging responsible tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders,” said Kiran Afzal, Task Team Leader for the project.

“This means better roads, improved tourist facilities, and more opportunities for local communities to benefit from the growth of the tourism economy. The project will create jobs, train local people, and preserve the country’s rich cultural heritage.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank World Bank financing World Bank and Pakistan Rural Accessibility Project KPRAP

