AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-30

Probationary officers of IRS visit FBR

Press Release Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: The probationary officers of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) from the 51st Specialized Training Program (STP) visited the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters, marking the commencement of their field postings. The on-service training cohort comprises 42 officers.

Upon their arrival, the officers were received by senior officials of the FBR and were escorted to the Skylight Arena for a formal briefing session.

The session was chaired by Chairman FBR, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, and was attended by Member Inland Revenue (Operations), Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, along with other senior officers of the Revenue Division.

During the interaction, Chairman FBR welcomed the probationary officers and engaged them in a dialogue to obtain their perspectives on the structure, functions, and operational challenges of the organization.

He attentively listened to their observations regarding their field experiences and appreciated their proactive engagement and interest in revenue mobilization efforts.

The officers, in turn, expressed keen interest in understanding the institutional framework of FBR and raised insightful questions on tax policy and administration.

FBR Inland Revenue Service IRS

