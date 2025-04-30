Probationary officers of IRS visit FBR

ISLAMABAD: The probationary officers of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) from the 51st Specialized Training Program (STP) visited the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters, marking the commencement of their field postings. The on-service training cohort comprises 42 officers.

Upon their arrival, the officers were received by senior officials of the FBR and were escorted to the Skylight Arena for a formal briefing session.

The session was chaired by Chairman FBR, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, and was attended by Member Inland Revenue (Operations), Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, along with other senior officers of the Revenue Division.

During the interaction, Chairman FBR welcomed the probationary officers and engaged them in a dialogue to obtain their perspectives on the structure, functions, and operational challenges of the organization.

He attentively listened to their observations regarding their field experiences and appreciated their proactive engagement and interest in revenue mobilization efforts.

The officers, in turn, expressed keen interest in understanding the institutional framework of FBR and raised insightful questions on tax policy and administration.

