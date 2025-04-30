AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
Print 2025-04-30

Air Punjab and the Bullet Train

Saif Awan Published April 30, 2025

The spirit of hard work and dedication to public service is a legacy Maryam Nawaz has proudly inherited. Her father, former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, launched numerous welfare initiatives during his tenure, from which millions continue to benefit to this day.

In Punjab, the Orange Line and Metro Bus services stand as successful examples of his vision. Now, under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, new projects like Air Punjab, the Bullet Train, and the Yellow Line are set to usher in a new era of development and prosperity for the province.

While electric bikes and buses are already operating across Punjab, the “Clean Punjab” mega initiative is rapidly transforming the province’s cities and towns. Even critics now acknowledge that under this programme, cleanliness and improved sanitation are evident even in remote rural areas — a remarkable achievement of the Maryam Nawaz administration.

Maryam Nawaz’s government is not only swiftly delivering public welfare projects but also making bold, historic decisions. Recently, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced two landmark initiatives: the launch of Pakistan’s first provincial airline, Air Punjab, and the introduction of Pakistan’s first high-speed Bullet Train. In a special cabinet meeting, she formally approved both projects.

Initially, four aircraft will be leased for Air Punjab, with domestic flights commencing immediately. In its second year, Air Punjab plans to expand operations internationally. Maryam Nawaz has directed that Air Punjab be developed into Pakistan’s premier airline. Simultaneously, a decision was made to operate Pakistan’s first high-speed Bullet Train between Lahore and Rawalpindi, reducing travel time between the two cities to just two and a half hours.

The Chief Minister has entrusted Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb with the special task of overseeing the Bullet Train project. In this regard, Marriyum Aurangzeb has held key meetings with Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, and railways officials have briefed her on technical and operational aspects. The proposed Bullet Train route will pass through Lahore, Shahdara, Narowal, Raiwind, Kasur, Pakpattan, Lodhran, Sheikhupura, Jaranwala, Shorkot, Jhang, Sargodha, Lalamusa via Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Chak Jhumra, and Shahinabad.

Additionally, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has instructed that the feasibility study for the Yellow Line project, connecting Jinnah Terminal (Thokar Niaz Baig) to Harbanspura, be completed by May 30. Similarly, the feasibility study for the Gujranwala Mass Transit Line must be finalised by June 15. Important decisions regarding the E-Taxi project have also been made, signalling Punjab’s rapid march towards modern and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

While Punjab accelerates towards modernity, other provinces present a stark contrast. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, people still rely on makeshift cable crossings (dolis) to traverse rivers, and in Sindh, public transportation outside of Karachi is almost nonexistent. Against this backdrop, Maryam Nawaz’s vision is to transform Punjab into a truly modern and developed province.

Recently, at an international conference in Türkiye, Lahore was officially declared a “Tourism City.” To further enhance Lahore’s historic beauty, the Punjab government has formed a special committee with Mian Nawaz Sharif himself serving as Patron-in-Chief. His deep love for Lahore is well-known, and he has personally taken responsibility for the city’s restoration.

Lahore enjoys a unique identity on the global stage. However, to elevate it further, urban management standards must match international benchmarks. The city’s cleanliness, lush green spaces, modern transport systems, and well-developed road infrastructure have already contributed to its reputation among the world’s most beautiful cities. Citizens, too, must fulfil their responsibility in preserving Lahore’s charm.

If the Yellow Line is constructed along the Lahore Canal, the city could soon join the ranks of global metropolises like Dubai, Shanghai, Beijing, Moscow, Paris, and London. The Lahore Canal, a signature landmark of the city’s beauty, will be further enhanced by this project.

One of Maryam Nawaz’s defining traits is her proactive leadership style. Her projects do not remain trapped in bureaucratic files; she personally monitors progress and ensures effective delivery. As a result, her team performs with full commitment and responsibility, helping to translate her vision into reality.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Saif Awan

The writer is PRO of Information Minister Punjab

Bullet Train Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz bullet train project Punjab Air project Air Punjab Clean Punjab

