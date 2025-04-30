PM extends support for investments in value-added dairy sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended full support for investments aimed at enhancing the value-added dairy sector, assuring a promising future for dairy entrepreneurs in the country.

While talking to a delegation led by Jan Derck Van Karnebeek, Global CEO of Royal FrieslandCampina and Engro Pakistan, he emphasised that Pakistan is committed to collaborating with companies such as FrieslandCampina to develop the dairy sector.

“We will encourage initiatives that focus on improving the safety and nutritional value of milk to boost dairy product exports,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025