China stocks inch lower, Hong Kong up slightly

HONG KONG: China stocks fell slightly on Tuesday, while Hong Kong shares edged up as investors refrained from making big bets until there is more clarity on US tariff plans and their impact on the Chinese economy.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.05% at 3,286.65, marking its third consecutive session of decline.The blue-chip CSI300 index declined 0.17%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.39%. The consumer staples sector was down 0.51%, the real estate index was flat and the healthcare sub-index was up 0.34%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index went up 0.16%.

Tech shares led the gains in Hong Kong, with Hang Seng Tech up 0.6%.

Investors’ nerves remained tense amid the ongoing tariff battle between the world’s two largest economies.

China’s factory activity likely contracted in April, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, due to the challenges from tariffs.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview on Monday that it was up to China to de-escalate on tariffs - the latest in a slew of conflicting signals over progress on trade talks.

Meanwhile, China is holding off on fresh stimulus measures as it tries to maintain composure, betting on Washington blinking first in a protracted trade war.

“For better or worse, the increasing likelihood of economic decoupling has made Chinese markets relatively resilient to the global market selloff compared to other indices,” said Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at Aberdeen Investments.

The resilience is supported by light positioning, low valuation and continued government support, Yeo said, but added that further stimulus measures are needed for China market’s re-rating.