AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Markets Print 2025-04-30

EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2025 05:57am

PARIS: European Union soft wheat exports since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 17.47 million metric tons by April 27, compared with 17.17 million the previous week, and down 34% on a year earlier, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of this season’s volumes showed Romania was still the largest EU soft wheat exporter, with 4.78 million tons so far, followed by Lithuania with 2.36 million tons, Germany with 2.15 million, France with 2.05 million, Latvia with 1.97 million, and Bulgaria with 1.76 million.

Competition from Black Sea supplies and a poor harvest in France have curbed EU exports this season, though the trend has been amplified by missing data.

The Commission said export figures for Italy were not complete since December 2024, while export data for France were not complete since the beginning of calendar year 2024. It added that export data for Bulgaria and Ireland were not complete since the beginning of marketing year 2023/24.

EU barley exports totalled 4.10 million tons by April 27, just 4,000 tons above the previous week’s volume and down 21% from the corresponding period of 2023/24.

In imports, the volume of maize shipped into the EU so far this season had reached 17.05 million tons, up from 16.76 million the previous week and 11% above a year earlier.

