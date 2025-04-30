EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down

PARIS: European Union soft wheat exports since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 17.47 million metric tons by April 27, compared with 17.17 million the previous week, and down 34% on a year earlier, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of this season’s volumes showed Romania was still the largest EU soft wheat exporter, with 4.78 million tons so far, followed by Lithuania with 2.36 million tons, Germany with 2.15 million, France with 2.05 million, Latvia with 1.97 million, and Bulgaria with 1.76 million.

Competition from Black Sea supplies and a poor harvest in France have curbed EU exports this season, though the trend has been amplified by missing data.

The Commission said export figures for Italy were not complete since December 2024, while export data for France were not complete since the beginning of calendar year 2024. It added that export data for Bulgaria and Ireland were not complete since the beginning of marketing year 2023/24.

EU barley exports totalled 4.10 million tons by April 27, just 4,000 tons above the previous week’s volume and down 21% from the corresponding period of 2023/24.

In imports, the volume of maize shipped into the EU so far this season had reached 17.05 million tons, up from 16.76 million the previous week and 11% above a year earlier.