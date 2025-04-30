IT exports grow 25pc in 9MFY25: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Tuesday, shared with foreign IT investors that Pakistan’s IT exports have grown by 25 per cent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, mobile manufacturing production has increased by 48 per cent in one year and Pakistan is chalking out a national AI policy.

Addressing the two-day Digital Foreign Direct Investment Forum on Tuesday, she highlighted in details the steps being taken for promotion of IT and digital transformation in Pakistan.

She announced that Pakistan is quickly becoming a global centre for technology and innovation. With confidence, we can now say that investors have a clear path forward in Pakistan,” she conveyed to foreign investors.

A two-day Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Digital Forum began on Tuesday, with participants from 45 countries attending the event.

Organised by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication in collaboration with the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the FDI Digital Forum 2025 aims to position Pakistan as a key hub for digital investment, driving growth and innovation in the digital economy.

More than 40 companies and startups are showcasing their products, while over 35 ministers and government delegations from various countries are participating in the forum, which also features more than 30 international speakers and over 50 CEOs from leading global IT companies.

Minister for Information Technology added that Pakistan had trained over 300,000 youth in IT skills this year alone under the prime minister’s supervision. She highlighted that the government has established Special Technology Zones across Pakistan, which offer attractive incentives for both local and international investors. “These zones provide special benefits to anyone willing to invest in Pakistan’s tech industry,” she stated.

She said that the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has set up 25 software technology parks across the country. These parks offer subsidised office space and internet services to promote business growth. She also mentioned that the Ignite R&D Fund has supported over 1,900 startups, helping to increase venture capital investments in Pakistan.

She emphasised Pakistan’s progress toward a cashless economy and the development of a modern digital public infrastructure. She pointed out that Pakistan’s mobile manufacturing production has surged by 48 per cent in the last one year.

She said Pakistan is also producing over 31 million devices per annum. She said the government also digitised many departments in a very short span of time.

She further announced that Pakistan is preparing for one of its biggest spectrum auctions, where more than 500 megahertz of spectrum will be made available for expanding 4G and 5G services.

The IT minister said the prime minister’s progressive policies are enabling us to move towards cashless economy which will make transactions easier, transparent and expeditious as well as pave the way for an inclusive economy.

Shaza Fatima said we are focusing on building the best digital public infrastructure which will bring digital payment revolution in the country.

Khawaja added the government is committed to build digital economy, digital governance and digital society.

During the conference, Pakistan Software Export Board CEO Abu Bakar projected that IT exports will surpass $4 billion this year, underscoring the synergy between government initiatives and the private sector.

