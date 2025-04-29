AIRLINK 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.58%)
CPHL 86.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.27%)
FCCL 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.77%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
FLYNG 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
HUBC 137.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.92 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.69%)
OGDC 207.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.09%)
PACE 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
PPL 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.47%)
PTC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
SEARL 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.03%)
SSGC 39.33 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.27%)
SYM 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.97%)
TELE 7.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TRG 63.84 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.08%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
BR100 12,154 Increased By 88.7 (0.74%)
BR30 35,868 Increased By 101.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 114,872 Increased By 808.3 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,267 Increased By 233.5 (0.67%)
Apr 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt launches Ration Card Program worth Rs40b

BR Web Desk Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 11:04pm

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday formally launched the Ration Card Programme worth 40 billion rupees, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

This marks the first major welfare initiative under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s administration.

Addressing the launch ceremony, CM Maryam said the initiative fulfils a long-standing commitment to support the working class with structured and sustainable relief.

“This initiative ensures that the sweat and struggle of our labourers are recognised,” she said. “They are the pride of our nation and the engine of its development.”

Under the programme, 1.25 million deserving families will be issued ration cards, enabling them to receive monthly financial assistance of Rs30,000 starting from June 1.

The aid will be disbursed to registered workers through a targeted and transparent mechanism, ensuring support reaches those most in need.

The launch is part of the provincial government’s broader social protection agenda, which also includes upcoming plans for healthcare services, skills development, and housing schemes for the labour community.

The Ration Card Programme is seen as a key move to combat inflationary pressures and rising living costs faced by low-income households in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Ration card program Punjab govt Ration card Punjab Ration card Rashan card Punjab rashan card

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt launches Ration Card Program worth Rs40b

‘From Balochistan to Lahore’: DG ISPR reveals Indian army’s ‘institutional’ role in terrorism in Pakistan

Pakistan preparing to challenge India’s suspension of water treaty, minister says

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

IMF Executive Board to discuss Pakistan programme on May 9

Pakistan will not initiate conflict, but will respond firmly if provoked: FM Dar

US arbitrator orders Zia Chishti to pay $9.1mn to TRG International

Pakistan stocks erase slide, KSE-100 Index closes 808 points higher

Pakistan tells UN it has evidence of ‘regional adversaries’ sponsoring Jaffar Express attack

Oil prices fall 2% to 2-week low as trade war concerns dampen demand outlook

World Bank approves $108mn additional financing for KP projects

Read more stories