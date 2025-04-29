Punjab govt launches Ration Card Program worth Rs40b

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday formally launched the Ration Card Programme worth 40 billion rupees, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

This marks the first major welfare initiative under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s administration.

Addressing the launch ceremony, CM Maryam said the initiative fulfils a long-standing commitment to support the working class with structured and sustainable relief.

“This initiative ensures that the sweat and struggle of our labourers are recognised,” she said. “They are the pride of our nation and the engine of its development.”

Under the programme, 1.25 million deserving families will be issued ration cards, enabling them to receive monthly financial assistance of Rs30,000 starting from June 1.

The aid will be disbursed to registered workers through a targeted and transparent mechanism, ensuring support reaches those most in need.

The launch is part of the provincial government’s broader social protection agenda, which also includes upcoming plans for healthcare services, skills development, and housing schemes for the labour community.

The Ration Card Programme is seen as a key move to combat inflationary pressures and rising living costs faced by low-income households in Punjab.